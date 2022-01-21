Food prices, Coldiretti: “Record increases for pears, pasta and seafood due to increases in energy and fertilizer prices and climate change”

With a record price increase of 29.6% are the pears to record by far the greatest increase in retail price lists among agri-food products. An analysis Coldiretti on the data Istat related to inflation also puts the price increase on the podium pasta (+ 10.8%) and i seafood (+ 9.8%) with the expensive energy impacting on diesel fuel to refuel i fishing boats at risk of staying on the dock. It is the result of the mix between high bills – agri-food absorbs up to 11% of total industrial energy consumption – and climate changes, between frosts and droughts.

The production of pears in 2021 it closed with 276 million kilos compared to 770 million kilos five years ago, with a reduction of 64%. A collapse also due to attacks by parasites such as Asian bedbug and the massive use of imports of products passed off as Italians without being Italians, according to the confederation. Many conditions have also cut other productions, from 25% for rice to 10% for wheat, from 15% for fruit to 9% for wine.

For the sowing of wheat for pasta and bread, says Coldiretti, farmers have been forced to face price increases of up to 50% for the diesel fuel necessary for working the land, without forgetting that the surge in the cost of gas, used for the production of fertilizers, has made fertilizer prices soar by as much as 143%. The increase in costs also affects thelivestock feed, the heating of greenhouses for vegetables and the entire packaging segment, from plastic (+ 72%), al glass (+ 40%) to paper (+ 31%) for labels; all going to affect the supply chains, from the packaging of milk, to bottles for oil, juices and purees, to the retinas for the citrus fruits to enameled jars for i legumes.