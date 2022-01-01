Food recalls of the week from 25 to 31 December

New blocks on the shelves of supermarkets in this fourth and last week of December, we offer you a brief summary in case you have missed any.

Busy days for those who are preparing for the New Year’s Eve dinner between dinners with friends (few due to the restrictions related to Covid) and recipes to serve on the table. Are you sure that everything you consume has not been blocked by the Ministry for chemical or biological risk?

This week running from 25 to 31 December 2021 the government agency has taken steps to remove some products from the shelves. Here they are all 8 with the specification on the related lots and the offending brands.

8 withdrawn products, specific brands and lots

It is also recommended this time not to consume the products indicated and bring them back to the point of sale for the immediate exchange of goods even without a receipt as required by law.

Brown rice and hemp pasta – Bersaglieri : pack of 350 g and expiry date 01/26/2024;

: pack of 350 g and expiry date 01/26/2024; Brown rice pasta – Penne : pack of 500 g and expiry date 01/25/2024;

: pack of 500 g and expiry date 01/25/2024; Brown rice pasta – Fusilli : pack of 500 g and expiry date 01/25/2024;

: pack of 500 g and expiry date 01/25/2024; Brown rice pasta – Bersaglieri : pack of 500 g and expiry date 01/25/2024;

: pack of 500 g and expiry date 01/25/2024; Brown rice pasta – Filini : pack of 500 g and expiry date 01/22/2024;

: pack of 500 g and expiry date 01/22/2024; Corn and buckwheat pasta – Penne: pack of 500 g and expiry date 01/22/2024.

These six types of pasta are all of the Bio In brand. Reason for withdrawal: “Possible presence of gluten beyond the limits“.

Sacripantina cake of the capital Q brand. The product is sold in packs of 1300 g, lot recalled on 161123 and 021223 with expiry date respectively 11/16/2023 and 12/02/2023. The ministerial note speaks of “possible presence of steel filaments 0.9 mm in diameter and 1-7 cm in length“.

