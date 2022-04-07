Food shortage in Shanghai during COVID-19 lockdown

Shanghai residents are struggling to get meat, rice and other groceries under coronavirus controls that are keeping most of its 25 million people confined to their homes, fueling frustration as the government tries to contain a virus outbreak.

People in China’s commercial capital complain that online grocery stores often run out of merchandise. Some received government rations with meat and vegetables for a few days, but not knowing when they will be allowed out, anxiety mounts.

Zhang Yu, 33, said the eight members of his family eat three meals a day, but have cut back on noodles for lunch. They received no government supplies.

The complaints put the ruling Communist Party to shame during a politically sensitive year in which President Xi Jinping is expected to try to break with tradition and win a third five-year term as president.

Shanghai highlights the high human and economic cost of China’s “zero COVID” strategy, which seeks to isolate all infected people.

The government on Thursday reported 23,107 new cases across the country, of which all but 1,323 had no symptoms. That included 19,989 in Shanghai, where only 329 had symptoms.

Complaints about food shortages began after Shanghai locked down parts of the city on March 28.

The plans called for district closures for four days while their residents were tested. That changed to a citywide indefinite lockdown, after the number of cases skyrocketed. Shoppers emptied supermarket shelves.

Authorities say Shanghai, home to the world’s busiest port and China’s biggest stock exchange, has enough food, but a deputy mayor, Chen Tong, acknowledged Thursday that getting food to homes is a challenge.

Associated Press writers Chen Si in Shanghai and Yu Bing in Beijing contributed to this report.