Food shortages grow due to confinement in Shanghai

China’s zero covid-19 policy causes chaos in Shanghai 4:21

Hong Kong/Beijing (CNN Business) — Chinese food delivery service Meituan has sent nearly 1,000 additional workers to Shanghai to help supply groceries to millions of residents fighting for their lives under a strict COVID-19 lockdown.

The company announced Thursday that it has taken a series of new measures in China’s financial hub, where complaints of mental stress and lack of access to food and basic necessities are on the rise. This has been the case since the authorities decided to extend the stay-at-home measures indefinitely.

In a press conference with Shanghai officials, Meituan Vice President Mao Fang said the company would introduce “express deliveries” or overnight group deliveries, bulk community purchases for meals and groceries, and autonomous delivery vehicles.

Shanghai, a major business hub home to 25 million people, has become the epicenter of China’s latest coronavirus outbreak, as well as the latest test of its “zero-covid” strategy.

As of Thursday, the city had reported more than 130,000 cases since its last wave began in March.

Difficulty accessing food

Residents have been struggling to access fresh food for weeks as lockdown panic spread, with supermarket shelves empty and many users waking up early to try to order food online.

Meituan’s service aims to alleviate these problems by allowing users living in the same community to place joint orders and receive them the next day, Mao said.

Priority is given to neighborhoods with “closed residential areas and greater distribution pressure,” he added.

“The difficulty in buying vegetables is mainly due to the lack of sorting and distribution capacity,” the executive said at the press conference. “For this, Meituan has called in nearly a thousand qualified people in the country to help as sorting staff.”

As of Thursday, Meituan said it had delivered more than 200,000 orders through its emergency program and planned to extend the service to other areas.

The company has also deployed a fleet of self-driving vans in Pudong, located in the eastern half of the city, to help deliver daily supplies.

Companies affected by the confinement

Companies have been forced to adapt.

In recent days, various sectors have been affected, with Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory suspending production and the city’s main port experiencing increased congestion.

Even last week some Chinese banks and investment firms asked essential staff to live in the office to avoid any disruption to operations during the lockdown.

Initially, the Shanghai lockdown was to last only a few days in each half of the city.

Shanghai puts global supply chains at risk 0:58

But this week, authorities said the restrictions would continue until further notice as the government needed to “do more tests, review the results, transfer positive cases and analyze the overall Covid-19 situation.”

Meituan is one of China’s largest technology companies and a leading provider of food delivery, with a platform that has more than 667 million active users.

Despite the new measures, its shares were down nearly 2% in Hong Kong on Friday.

“In Asia, markets are becoming more cautious on China as the Shanghai lockdown drags on,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at Oanda, wrote in a note to clients.

“China’s Covid-Zero policy remains its Achilles’ heel, although there are plenty of other reasons to be a bit cautious.”

CNN’s Yong Xiong in Seoul contributed to this report.