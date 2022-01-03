Foods not to buy: Here is the list of foods that can compromise your health

Among the healthy habits of assimilating but above all to follow to the linked letter to food there is the one that concerns the correct way to shop. It is in fact reasonable and appropriate to go to the supermarket with the intention of buying only what you need, an important attitude that will enjoy our health above all. To buy only essential foods and avoid unnecessary ones which can hurt it is also very important to follow a balanced and healthy diet, especially when following a low-calorie diet.

What are the foods not to buy? And why do they hurt?

First it is advisable to read the label of each product taking into account not only of the ingredients of which it is composed but also of its nutritional contributions which are always indicated by law. In the common list of foods to avoid there are certainly frankfurters which, according to a common belief, are made with meat scraps as well as containing unhealthy saturated fats. In addition, there are a number of stabilizers and preservatives.

Strange to say but in second place on this black list is the bread in bags enriched with preservatives and ingredients defined as dubious. Immediately after the bread it is advisable to avoid the carbonated drinks too rich in sugars and inappropriate acids. It is also advisable to avoid buying the surimi mostly made with unspecified and not easily identifiable fish since it is chopped.

All foods to be limited in the purchase

And if the New Year’s resolutions also include determination in following a healthy diet it is advisable to start by shopping at the supermarket. In addition to the products mentioned above, it is reasonable not to purchase the fruit juices, made with waste fruit, to which citric acid is added and it is best to avoid i artificial sweeteners.

Finally, it is crucial not to buy gummy candies rich in not really healthy food jellies but all those too energizing drinks apparently healthy but rich in artificial sugars, caffeine, dyes, taurine. Even the industrial ice cream does not seem to enjoy popularity.

