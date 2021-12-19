foods that can help keep him young

Some foods are very important for the pancreas and for keeping this organ healthy and young by regenerating and cleaning it.

The pancreas it is a gland of about 15 cm that is located in our abdomen in the back. It has two very important functions for our body. The first is to secrete the hormones it synthesizes into the bloodstream, while the second consists in producing digestive enzymes to then enter the digestive tract.

The pancreas can also undergo problems, even serious ones. Therefore, it is very important to try to take care of it in the best way and to do so it is necessary to lead a healthy lifestyle and have a healthy diet. There are some foods that can have many benefits.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Blood glucose levels: the values ​​to keep an eye on and the times to measure them

Just as there are foods and substances that can harm it such as alcohol. The diseases that can develop in this organ are diabetes, pancreatitis and cancer. Unfortunately, pancreatic cancer is very aggressive with a very low survival rate compared to other types of cancer.

Pancreas: foods that can be beneficial

Nutrition is essential to try to take care of your body and, consequently, of your health. Some foods have a particularly positive effect on the pancreas. So, here are some tips to keep it young and healthy.

Tea with ginger and dandelion

A perfect tea to get all the benefits is that with ginger and dandelion (dandelion, to use its real name). Just put 500ml of water on the stove, with 1 teaspoon of ginger and 1 teaspoon of dandelion. Leave to infuse for a few minutes and it will be ready. It’s okay to take it on an empty stomach in the morning and then after lunch.

Tea with rosemary and sage

Another type of hot tea is one made with a sprig of rosemary and 5 sage leaves. Also these aromatic plants should be left to infuse and then you can drink the drink after dinner, if you have had a light meal. Adding a little honey as a sweetener is also fine.

Turmeric

This spice is good for the pancreas because it protects it from any inflammation. Then, it is able to fight the diseased cells without affecting the healthy ones. A teaspoon of turmeric in the morning is really good for your health: anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, lowers blood glucose levels.

Blueberries

Blueberries can also destroy diseased cells in the case of cancer. They have anti-inflammatory properties and are rich in antioxidants, which protect the organ from free radicals. They are the best, but all berries are good for gland health.

Licorice

This root has anti-inflammatory properties, but it also increases bile production. It is recommended to make a licorice-based infusion and then take it a couple of times a day. It will aid digestion, keep diabetes at bay, and help the glands function.

Yogurt

Experts recommend taking three pots of low-fat yogurt each day. This will help rebuild healthy gut bacteria, improve digestion and help the pancreas in its vital functions for the body.