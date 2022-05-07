Health

Foods that defend us from the damage of pollution on health

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Is there a direct link between the pollution of the air we breathe and the foods we eat? Yes, and we can do a lot to fix it and adjust it for our benefit. Polluted air, as well as polluted water or harmful radiations that come from repeaters, electricity pylons, smartphones, computers and everything that works with the wi-fi connections present in the environment in which we live, have a negative impact on our health, although many of these tools also contribute to improving our existence on some aspects.

Polluted air pres …

This is an in-depth article reserved for our subscribers.
Choose the subscription you prefer and continue reading the article.

If you are already a subscriber, log in by filling in the fields below or use the “log in” button located at the top right of the site.

SUBSCRIBE / SUPPORT

Benefits of each subscriber

  • THE SELECTION: daily newsletter with press reviews from around the world
  • Access to the FOCUS section: our best in-depth articles
  • Exclusive possibility to comment on articles
  • Access to the FORUM: discussion board to report news, interact with the editorial staff and other subscribers

Source link

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

the data of Saturday 7 May

2 mins ago

Bonus 200 euros, how to proceed to get it

26 mins ago

how to recognize them and distinguish the symptoms

38 mins ago

Covid, infections and hospitalizations are still falling in Sicily: 2771 infections, 14 dead

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button