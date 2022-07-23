Foods that harm physical and mental health

Health professionals recommend eating a healthy and balanced diet that contains foods from all groups; With the help of a nutritionist, it is possible to know the appropriate portions that each person should consume, taking into account their age, weight and if they have any underlying disease.

Food plays an indispensable role in the health of all people; It even prevents several types of diseases, as it can also cause certain types of pathologies to develop when eating products that are harmful to the health of the body.

One of the ills that most afflicts people in the 21st century is depression and mental illness, which are becoming more common in children and adolescents; furthermore, they can present at any age and in a patient of any social stratification.

According to the digital magazine Inesem, diet influences brain health; however, when talking about mental illnesses such as depression, the media mentions that it is talking about a multifactorial disorder, that is, that it does not depend on a single factor to be triggered.

Depression is a disease that affects the mood of the person who suffers from it. – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

What nutrients does the brain need to be in optimal condition?

Oxygen: if the brain does not receive enough oxygen, vascular damage can occur, affecting the normal functioning of the central nervous system and neurotransmitters; For this organ to be in optimal conditions, the neuronal membrane needs polyunsaturated fatty acids.

Glucose: It is common to believe that the brain needs high doses of sugar to function better; however, there is an abysmal difference between glucose and this chemical compound. Glucose is found in whole grains and fruit; this is the main source of energy used by the brain for its optimal functioning.

Omega-3 fatty acids: foods that contain this component improve the function of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, better known as the hormone of happiness.

Amino acids: this compound is part of the structure of neurotransmitters; therefore, its consumption is essential to sleep well, have the necessary energy during the day and maintain an optimal state of mind.

Bad foods for brain health

Some foods contain chemicals that inflame and prevent the proper functioning of the brain, such as: products with a high content of sugar or trans fats, bakery foods, products with a high content of sodium (salt), refined flours and sausages.

The media explains that, when you consume this type of food, you are more likely to develop mental illnesses such as: depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

“When there is a lot of release of inflammatory markers such as cytokines or C-reactive protein, we are facing an inflammatory process.

Depression contributes to weight gain. – Photo: Getty Images

This has been linked to the development of depressive symptoms. Therefore, some studies have shown that when these symptoms improve, markers normalize. Other related diseases are schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, with higher inflammatory markers than healthy people.”

That is why people who suffer from any of these pathologies should suspend this type of product from their eating plan, since they can worsen symptoms.