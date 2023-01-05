Foods that help prevent colds

A balanced diet is key to maintaining a healthy body. The World Health Organization points out that a healthy diet contributes to the prevention of different diseases, including serious conditions.

“A healthy diet helps protect us from malnutrition in all its forms, as well as non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer.”

Some people have a weak immune system. Therefore, there are those who are at greater risk of suffering colds, flu, among other conditions. Orange is one of the most popular foods to prevent or fight colds. However, there are others that can also help this purpose.

The website of sanitas points out several foods that, thanks to their properties, help strengthen the immune system and prevent colds.

1 onion

This food stands out for having components that help to disinfect the mucous membranes, relieve congestion and calm coughs. The recommendation of the web portal is “consuming it regularly helps to expectorate and clean the lungs. One of the ways to use it when we have a cold is to chop an onion in half and place it on the nightstand, its aromas help to clear the airways”.

2. Passion fruit

Passion fruit is a food that is characterized by being rich in vitamin C. It also has antioxidant properties that help relieve sore throats and other flu symptoms such as fever.

3. Ginger

The website of sanitas recommends preparing ginger as follows:

Put water to boil.

Add a tablespoon of ginger root.

Add a teaspoon of honey.

Add a few drops of lemon.

Stir very well.

Serve and consume.

4. Egg

The egg is a food that has multiple benefits for the human body. It has minerals that help strengthen the immune system.

5.Kiwi

This fruit stands out for being rich in vitamins. “Consuming one a day, covers the daily needs of Vitamin C in children and adults, and favors the absorption of iron. It also stimulates the immune system, prevents infections and is an excellent antioxidant”, explains Sanitas.

flu

The flu is caused by the influenza virus, which is spread from person to person by coughing, sneezing, talking, or expelling droplets. As explained by MedlinePlus, the website of the United States National Library of Medicine, the flu can make underlying health problems worse.

There are some people who are at higher risk of health complications if they have the flu:

Adults over 65 years.

Pregnant women.

Children under five years of age.

People with certain chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease.

Symptoms

According to the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education, and research, “At first the flu may seem like a common cold with a runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat. But colds usually come on slowly, while the flu tends to come on suddenly. And while a cold can be a nuisance, you usually feel much worse with the flu.”

Some common signs and symptoms of the flu include:

Fever.

Pain in the muscles.

Chills and sweating.

Headache.

Persistent or dry cough.

Shortness of breath when breathing.

Tiredness and weakness.

Stuffy or runny nose.

Sore throat.

Eye pain.

Vomiting and diarrhea, but this is more common in children than adults.

How to fight the flu?

The flu vaccine is the most important step in protecting against this virus. It is also a tool to “reduce the burden of influenza cases, hospitalizations, and deaths for the health care system each year,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note.

There are also some natural remedies that can be easily prepared at home to cope with the symptoms of this condition. The portal Better with Health mentions them: