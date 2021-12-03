Foods that help us lose belly even without a diet
From sauerkraut to salmon, there are many tasty foods, rich in beneficial substances, which also help us lose the belly
It is not just a question of line and pants that jump buttons. The prominent belly – but it would be more correct to say visceral fat – may not be good for health and for reasons other than appearance only. As it accumulates, it creates significant stress on the heart, liver, and other vital organs. And when after a while the fat adapts to organs and tissues, it is more difficult to get rid of it. This after the age of 50 can be a problem.
Losing a belly: why it’s important for health after 50 –
According to scientists, in fact, the accumulation of visceral fat increases with advancing age. as a result of hormonal and metabolic changes. The good news is that by introducing certain foods into our diet we can counteract the accumulation of visceral fat and lose, at least some, the belly.
5 foods to lose belly and lose weight –
-
The right flour
The first trick to reduce visceral fat is to choose the right flours. Whole grains, made from ancient grains such as buckwheat, are a source of prebiotics: precious substances that nourish the good bacteria in our intestine, helping to make cells more responsive to insulin and helping us prevent the accumulation of fat around the waist. Prebiotics are also found in bananas, honey, wheat germ, garlic, onion, beans and leeks (but beware: they must be taken with caution in case of irritable bowel syndrome).
-
Lupins
Added to salads or even just as a snack, lupins are perhaps the easiest and tastiest way to reduce visceral fat: it is in fact a food with a high content of prebiotic fiber and a high protein content, which satiates and does not raise blood sugar levels. The important thing is not to overdo the quantities (the average portion varies between 50 and 100 grams).
-
Fatty fish
Adding omega-3s to the diet is not only good for our heart health, it could also help us lose a belly. Fatty fish, like salmon and sardines, are rich and are also a valuable source of vitamin D. And low levels of viatmian D and Omega 3 have been linked to more fat around the abdomen.
-
Fermented foods
Another ally, fermented foods: among the best known (and appreciated) there are sauerkraut. But there are many fermented foods, which can help us reduce visceral fat mass, nourishing the good bacteria of the gut. Several studies confirm, for example, that incorporating fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir and sauerkraut into your diet can have a positive impact on digestion and a number of other processes that help regulate weight and belly.
-
Green leafy vegetables (dark)
Dark green leafy vegetables like kale and spinach are good sources of calcium, a mineral that has been shown to act on the hormones that regulate the accumulation of fat visceral. Not to mention that, in addition to helping us lose belly, they are also rich in minerals and vitamins that help keep us healthy.
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED