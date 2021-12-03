Foods that help us lose belly even without a diet

From sauerkraut to salmon, there are many tasty foods, rich in beneficial substances, which also help us lose the belly

It is not just a question of line and pants that jump buttons. The prominent belly – but it would be more correct to say visceral fat – may not be good for health and for reasons other than appearance only. As it accumulates, it creates significant stress on the heart, liver, and other vital organs. And when after a while the fat adapts to organs and tissues, it is more difficult to get rid of it. This after the age of 50 can be a problem.

Losing a belly: why it’s important for health after 50 –

According to scientists, in fact, the accumulation of visceral fat increases with advancing age. as a result of hormonal and metabolic changes. The good news is that by introducing certain foods into our diet we can counteract the accumulation of visceral fat and lose, at least some, the belly.

5 foods to lose belly and lose weight –