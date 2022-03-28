Foods that help you gain muscle mass after 50 if you maintain physical activity | Health | Magazine

Gaining muscle is one of the goals of many people, especially men, to look and feel better, but not everything is exercise, food is also key.

It is nothing new, because as the saying goes: “we are what we eat”. With a good diet, you can considerably reduce fat deposits, even convert it to muscle, and increase some muscle mass, according to the Uppers publication.

For this there is a keyword: proteins. Foods rich in them are precisely the ideal ones to gain muscle. Do you know which foods contain the most protein?

We reiterate, without exercise, protein consumption will not help you convert those extra kilos into muscle mass. Therefore, the combination of exercise and nutrition is key to eliminating fat and increasing muscle volume.

Performing cardio for the fat oxidation process is a great option and in turn, you get in good physical condition to do athletic movements. Photo: Shutterstock

Foods to gain muscle mass at 50 years old

animal protein

The protein par excellence to gain muscle. Photo: Freepik

The egg It is one of the foods that can provide you with the most protein if you take into account that most of them are concentrated in the egg white, while the fats are located in the yolk.

Some dairy products are ideal for a diet that seeks to gain muscle mass as long as they are low in fat, such as yogurts or low-fat skimmed cheeses are an option.

A scientific study suggests that middle-aged people should not consume high levels of protein, particularly animal protein, as it quadruples the risk of dying from cancer.

White meats are other ideal animal sources of protein, such as chicken or turkey. Red meat too, although it has its contraindications, because these meats, despite their protein value, also have levels of saturated fat that should be controlled.

Fish, tuna being the main food of marine origin for increasing muscle mass, since it also has little fat. They are followed by salmon and hake, which are considerable sources of protein, although less than tuna.

Vegetables and fruits, essential in the diet

A healthy diet, based on fruits and vegetables, is the only thing that helps maintain weight.

Spinach has high amounts of glutamine, which promotes muscle growth and also increases your endurance. On the other hand, legumes, from lentils to chickpeas, are important sources of protein.

Nuts can become the ideal snack, as some, such as walnuts or almonds, are rich in protein.

Fruits may not have great protein content, but they do contain minerals and vitamins that are ideal to complement training or for muscle maintenance, among which are bananas, citrus fruits or green gold: avocado.

With a balanced nutrition, in which you choose the foods you eat well and cook them in a healthy way, together with physical exercise, losing fat in favor of a remarkable growth of muscle mass will make you lose those kilos of fat to gain them in muscle and show off a much defined body even at 50 years and older.

