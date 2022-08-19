Foods that prevent anemia and cardiovascular diseases

A healthy diet is important to avoid health conditions. The World Health Organization explains that a balanced diet helps to prevent malnutrition and reduce the risk of developing non-communicable diseases.

“Currently, people consume more hypercaloric foods, fats, free sugars and salt/sodium; on the other hand, many people do not eat enough fruits, vegetables and dietary fiber, such as whole grains, ”indicates this organization.

Experts at Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education and research, point out some foods to include or avoid in your diet to support heart health.

Vegetables and fruits

Mayo Clinic recommends including vegetables and fruits in a balanced diet to maintain good heart health. These are characterized because “they have few calories and are rich in dietary fiber. Vegetables and fruits, like other plants or plant foods, contain substances that can help prevent cardiovascular disease. Eating more fruits and vegetables can help you reduce your intake of caloric foods, such as meats, cheese, and snacks.”

To include these foods it is important to wash them well and keep them in the fridge so they do not go bad.

whole grains

This type of food stands out for being a good source of fiber and other nutrients that influence blood pressure and heart health. Here are some of the products obtained from grains that should be avoided or moderate their consumption.

refined white flour

White bread.

Cupcakes or muffins.

Frozen waffles.

Cornbread.

Donuts.

rolls

Bread mix.

Cakes or pastries.

cakes

Egg noodles.

Buttered popcorn.

High-fat snack crackers.

be careful with fats

Unhealthy fats can increase cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood, increasing the risk of coronary artery disease. The fats that can be included are:

Olive oil.

Canola oil.

Vegetable and walnut oil.

Margarine, without trans fats.

Cholesterol-lowering margarine, such as Benecol, Promise Activ, or Smart Balance.

Nuts, seeds.

Avocado (avocado).

Fats to limit include:

Butter.

Butter.

Bacon fat.

Thick sauce.

Milk cream sauce.

Dairy-free milk cream substitute.

Margarine and hydrogenated fat.

Cocoa butter, found in chocolate.

Coconut, palm, cotton and palm kernel oils.

For its part, the website Tua Saude It also points out some foods that can help prevent and manage anemia.

red meat

They stand out for their high content of iron and vitamin B12. They can be alternated with white meats (they have less content).

Chicken kidneys, liver or heart

These parts have a lot of iron and vitamin B12. Its preparation can be grilled or cooked.

Dark vegetables like parsley, spinach, and arugula

These foods are a source of vitamins, calcium and fibers that are healthy for the body. They can be added to salads and to the preparation of different foods such as soups.

recommendations

To keep a healthy heart too It is important to be physically active and have healthy habits. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) makes some recommendations for heart health.