Foods to be avoided absolutely, the black list of dangerous foods with dioxins and heavy metals – Time





Damiana Verucci November 20, 2021

Not all the food you eat is healthy, especially if it comes from foreign countries where it is perhaps difficult to control quality and respect for hygiene. The fact is that in 2020, in Italy, almost one food alarm was triggered a day with as many as 297 notifications sent to the European Union, of which only 56 concerned products with national origin, while 160 came from other states of the European Union and 81 from non-EU countries.

This is what emerges from the Coldiretti dossier on “The black list of the most dangerous foods” presented by the Association yesterday, on the closing day of the XIX International Forum of Agriculture and Food on the basis of the findings of the latest report of the Rapid Alert System European Union, which records, in fact, the alarms for food risks verified due to chemical residues, mycotoxins, heavy metals, microbiological pollutants, dioxins or additives and dyes in the European Union last year.

In Italy, Coldiretti points out, more than eight out of ten food alarms have therefore been triggered due to dangerous foods from abroad. But what is this black list of foods to avoid? Sesame seeds from India in fashion for salatone salatone stand on the podium; low-cost chicken from Poland; Turkish fruit and vegetables and Brazilian black pepper. But also peanuts from the USA and Argentina, Turkish and Iranian pistachios and French oysters.

In general at the top of the ranking of countries from which the most contaminated foods come are India, responsible for 12% of food alarms triggered in Europe, Turkey with 10% and Poland, but concerns also come from France, from ‘Holland, and from China. The greatest dangers, explain by Coldiretti, came precisely from sesame seeds from India, very fashionable in healthy salads, due to the presence of ethylene oxide, and from Polish chicken with salmonella, but on the podium of risk there is also fruit and vegetables. Brazilian black pepper, on the other hand, is at salmonella risk; dried figs from Turkey due to the high content of carcinogenic aflatoxins as well as peanuts from the USA and Argentina, Turkish and Iranian pistachios while in French oysters contamination by norovirus responsible for gastroenteritis have been identified.

However, these are not negligible quantities given that Italy imported 7 million euros of sesame seeds from India in 2020 for a total of almost 5 million kilos, while 14 million kilos of meat arrived from Poland. chicken for an amount of over 20 million euros and the import of fruit and vegetables from Turkey has even reached 416 million euros. Fortunately, Italians react well to these risks and ask for 87% of the ban on entry into national markets for products from countries without social rules and compliance with safety and health protocols similar to those in force in Italy and in the European countries. “It is necessary to ensure that imports of products from third countries respect the same social, health and environmental standards as Italian and European products”, says the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini, who also underlines the importance of the EU ensuring the principle of reciprocity in commercial relationships.