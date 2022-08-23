Foods to improve vision and strengthen the immune system

Having certain foods in the diet can promote eye health. While protecting the immune system, these can be included in everyday life in multiple ways to take advantage of their benefits. These include carrots, spinach, citrus fruits and salmon, recognized for their nutritional properties.

Professionals on the subject point out that eating a healthy diet, a source of micro and macronutrients, It is essential for the human being, since these elements intervene in the different processes that take place inside the organism, therefore, also in its care.

In addition to having good hygiene, ensuring that dirt does not come into contact with the eyes or maintaining habits that can damage them, such as constantly rubbing them, it has been found that the aforementioned common ingredients in foods can be allies of good vision.

As explained by the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the key is in the variety of groups that are included in the eating plan, so people should have a daily menu with portions of protein, fruits and vegetables, thanks to the nutrients what these contribute

Likewise, they explain, it is necessary to reduce the consumption of foods that are a source of large amounts of fat. As they point out, the benefit would be ‘2×1’, taking into account that this diet can positively affect the care of the immune system, the protection of the heart and general well-being.

Salmon

There are types of fat that when consumed in excess or due to their composition can be harmful; however, not all of them are bad and the body knows that very well, since this compound is one of the essential nutrients that it requires for its functioning.

Fish, meanwhile, are a source of omega-3 fatty acids, to which a variety of health qualities have been conferred. This element can be found in some proteins such as salmon. Likewise, the Spanish Nutrition Foundation details that it contains micronutrients such as potassium, phosphorus and selenium, but also vitamins from the B family. Due to this nutritional composition, it is attributed properties to prevent the appearance of conditions that alter the eyes.

Citric fruits

This family of foods stands out for sharing a characteristic and that is being a source of vitamin C. The Office of Dietary Supplements of the National Institutes of the United States mentions that this micronutrient is essential to preserve the good condition of the body, because it mitigates the advance and damage of free radicals in cells.

Also, they indicate from the AARP, a non-profit organization, it has been shown that vitamin C could favor the chances of developing chronic eye diseases. Some of these fruits are lemon, orange, kiwi, tangerines.

Spinach

Spinach is one of the allied vegetables to keep muscles healthy and strong, while having qualities for the body in general. According to the portal of the health entity Mayo Clinic, Among the nutrients in this vegetable are vitamin C, vitamin A and carotenoids, recognized for their effect in maintaining eye health and strengthening the immune system.

Among the advantages of this food is its versatility to include it in different preparations, such as salads, creams or stews.

Carrot

Perhaps one of the foods that is most related to eye health is the carrot, a vegetable that is conferred optimal characteristics for eye care. The Spanish Nutrition Foundation indicates that Micronutrients such as vitamin A, carotenoids and vitamin C appear in its nutritional composition, which have benefits to protect the parts of the eye.