foods you do not imagine to lower them

It is known that triglycerides, along with cholesterol, always arouse so much concern. However, there is a remedy to lower their level and stay healthy. Let’s find out how.

So pay attention to the level of triglycerides given that if they exceed 89 mg / dl and 443 mg / dl they could increase the risk of a stroke.

Great risks for both the heart, liver and pancreas and it also increases bad cholesterol.

What to do then to avoid an increase in blood triglyceride levels? A healthy lifestyle and above all a suitable diet.

What to eat and what to avoid

So if we are addressing the serious problem of high triglycerides we must be very careful to take healthy foods which help not to increase its value since it can be very dangerous for our health

Depending on the pathologies we have, we obviously have to take a certain type of food but in general there are rules to keep in mind. Below we indicate which are the foods that have the green light, that is, that we can take.

We start with partially skimmed milk and yogurt, then white and red but lean meat, bread, pasta and brown rice; fish, taken at least 3 times a week and finally fruit and vegetables, taken with at least 3 servings a day. As for fruit, that is to be preferred dried or dried, or persimmons, figs and grapes, tangerines and bananas.

About the potatoes should be substituted for bread and pasta and above all eaten unpeeled and cold. From ban instead the carbonated drinks, sausages, butter, lard and margarine, then sweets and alcohol.

What happens to those who are lovers of the cheeses? You can eat both seasoned and fresh ones, but pay attention to the quantity without exaggerating do not exceed twice a week. About the toppings to prefer olive or peanut oil, sunflower, corn but without exceeding 4 tablespoons per day.

So with a right diet, without having to make too many sacrifices we can ensure that i triglycerides are not a real threat to our health. We can then decide for ourselves whether to stay healthy or not, with the right foods.

