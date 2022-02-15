‘Fool for You’, the new single in English by the young Apulian singer-songwriter Leea Clem – Il Mohicano

Leea Clemstage name of the Apulian singer-songwriter Giulia Clementecomes back with a new unreleased song ‘Fool for You ‘. It all started in 2021 when Giulia began collaborating with MA Events of the manager Cosimo Taurino. Leea Clem had entered the world of songwriting in 2020, during the end of the first quarantine, rediscovering the beauty of putting her inner world to music and in verse, which is then the one common to many boys of her generation. A path that ‘opens up’ dialogue with those who listen to it, especially essential in these years of pandemic that have seen young people become even more estranged from physical contacts and real life, effectively blocking the knowledge in person.

As for the previous single, ‘Fool for You’ is also written entirely in English, a linguistic expression in which Leea moves at ease and which allows her to bring her music beyond national borders in the near future, inspired by Ariana Grande. From an early age, Giulia showed her passion for music, performing for the family also with spontaneous choreographies. After a few years of dance she is formed by studying singing and piano, still approaching the drafting of her first texts in the bud. The first singing experiences see her as a protagonist within choirs, and then continue with the participation in various talents and competitions both locally and nationally in which, savoring the thrill of singing live in front of a real audience, not only strengthens his artistic identity but also the vocal skills supported by the training received.