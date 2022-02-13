“Fools About War” – Time





Giada Oricchio February 13, 2022

United States and Great Britain “crazy, without morals and falsifiers”. Like this Maria Zakharovaspokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, branded the statements of the US President, Joe Biden, and the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, on an imminent invasion of Russia in Ukraine.

In an interview exclusive to “Fourth Republic“, The talk show hosted by Nicola Porro, Monday 14 February on Rete 4 in prime time, Zakharova did not mince words: “When we hear statements from the White House and Downing Street on the fact that Russia intends to attackwe understand that they can declare it just crazy people, who are crazy, who have no morals and who make falsifications ”. And after the first, a second blow: “The United States has never waged war on its own territory and it is perhaps for this reason that they say so lightly that now Russia will wage war on Ukraine – underlined the director of the communication department of the Ministry – They do not understand our mentality: we are Slavs, we are people who consider themselves a unique people, because we have a common history of several centuries. We have problems, yes, but our grandparents fought side by side against fascism, we have common families. My family, in part, is a Ukrainian family. Half of my family has Ukrainian surnames ”.

Then Zakharova wanted to clarify that Russia is historically not a belligerent country: “We know what wars are. In the twentieth century we had a war on our territory that took away twenty million lives of our citizens. We know that there is nothing more precious than peace. No country has suffered as much as ours. Our country has never been an aggressor, it has never attacked, launching, starting the world wars ”.