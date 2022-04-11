Entertainment

Foot – ANG – MU – English police open an investigation against Cristiano Ronaldo after Everton

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

After Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo lost his temper following Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Everton, English police have announced the opening of an investigation. Exasperated by Manchester United’s defeat at Everton (1-0) on Saturday in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo lost his nerves when he left the field, and smashed the smartphone of a Toffees supporter on the ground as he was about to return to the Goodison Park changing rooms. If he apologized on social networks, CR7 will still have to explain himself to the English police. Merseyside Police said on Sunday they were reviewing CCTV footage to determine if Cristiano Ronaldo had committed an offence. A police spokesman said she was “in contact with both clubs after reports of an alleged assault. »

“Merseyside Police can confirm they are investigating an incident during the Everton v Manchester United match at Goodison Park involving a Manchester United player as he left the pitch. She will speak to all parties involved”is it written in a tweet.

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Bruce Willis is not the only one: Celebrities who have suffered from aphasia

2 mins ago

The holidays are here and you don’t know what to do… here are some recommendations – El Occidental

3 mins ago

Wagner Moura proud to work with women

11 mins ago

Brooklyn Beckham changes his name after marrying Nicola Peltz

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button