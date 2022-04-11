Foot – ANG – MU – English police open an investigation against Cristiano Ronaldo after Everton

After Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo lost his temper following Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Everton, English police have announced the opening of an investigation. Exasperated by Manchester United’s defeat at Everton (1-0) on Saturday in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo lost his nerves when he left the field, and smashed the smartphone of a Toffees supporter on the ground as he was about to return to the Goodison Park changing rooms. If he apologized on social networks, CR7 will still have to explain himself to the English police. Merseyside Police said on Sunday they were reviewing CCTV footage to determine if Cristiano Ronaldo had committed an offence. A police spokesman said she was “in contact with both clubs after reports of an alleged assault. »

“Merseyside Police can confirm they are investigating an incident during the Everton v Manchester United match at Goodison Park involving a Manchester United player as he left the pitch. She will speak to all parties involved”is it written in a tweet.