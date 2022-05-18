Foot Mondial 2022 – CdM: Neymar wants to make France cry

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will officially open on November 21. Already, Neymar Jr is putting pressure on Brazil’s future opponents, including the France team.

The World Cup in Qatar, which is fast approaching, is an event eagerly awaited by football fans and observers. But what about the players? For some, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime to make history. If Kylian Mbappé has already had the honor of winning the World Cup in 2018 with the France team, this is not the case for all his teammates at PSG. It is not Neymar Jr who will say the opposite, he who dreams more than anything of winning a World Cup for his country. Brazil will be in the pool of Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. Three tough opponents who could well give the Auriverde a hard time. But for Neymar, there is no need to get in the way of Brazil’s race in Qatar. And not even the French team of Didier Deschamps.

Neymar is not afraid of anyone, France warned

🤣 Freewheeling Neymar when we talk to him about the next World Cup 🇶🇦 🗣 “Portugal? Outside, 100%. Netherlands ? Outside. Morocco ? Outside. Germany ? Outside. France ? Outside. Only Brazil remains and I win. » 😭 (GI/@qatarairways) pic.twitter.com/TLNqhSm5Um — PSG COMMUNITY (@psgcommunity_) May 16, 2022

While present during a live event organized in Qatar with some PSG players, including Kylian Mbappé, Danilo, Georginio Wijnaldum, Julien Draxler and Achraf Hakimi, Neymar humorously warned his partners that Brazil was heading towards the World Cup title. “Portuguese? Outside, 100%. Netherlands ? Outside. Morocco ? Outside. Germany ? Outside. France ? Outside. Only Brazil remains and I win”, can we hear in particular say Neymar Jr, who has never gone further than the semi-finals in the World Cup with Brazil. It was in 2014 at home during a historic shipwreck against Germany (1-7 defeat). Semi-final that Neymar had also not been able to play, he who was injured. No more question for the 30-year-old PSG player to lose more time in his goal of world title. The France team has been warned and will be awaited firmly by Neymar’s Brazil in the event of a confrontation in Qatar.