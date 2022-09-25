Foot Mondial 2022 – Lionel Messi has forgiven, this player will go to Qatar

Lionel Messi is much more than the captain of Argentina. His influence is very important and conditions the choices of the coach. Some players were deprived of the Albiceleste because of him. Paulo Dybala is one of them, but the trend is now calming down.

In Argentina, there is almost no need for a federation president. The boss of Argentine football is indeed Lionel Messi. The Argentinian captain embodies the Albiceleste like no one else. Top scorer in the history of Argentina with 88 goals, he holds the record for the most caps with 163 appearances in the sky blue and white jersey. His aura was reflected on the field, he who guided his selection to victory in Copa America 2021. An influence which is also notable behind the scenes in the choice of players accompanying him for major competitions.

Dybala and Messi, it’s time for reconciliation

Indeed, several players have been removed from the Argentine selection for incompatibility of mood or game with the Pulga. Among the most recent cases are those of Mauro Icardi as well as Paulo Dybala. Messi made it clear to coach Lionel Scaloni not to take Joya for the last Copa America. Messi has not liked Dybala for many years, having even vetoed the transfer of the former Turinese to Barça in 2017. It was then Ousmane Dembélé who landed in Catalonia. Fortunately, things are changing in life and in football.

Thus, the PSG player did not protest when Paulo Dybala returned to the selection for the friendly matches in September. According to El Nacional, the seven-time Golden Ball has forgiven his young compatriot and he wants to rub shoulders with him again in the Argentina team. Dybala was able to be called up for the two meetings against Honduras and Jamaica, a first for him since 2019. The lights are also green regarding a selection in the list for the World Cup in Qatar. However, even reconciled with Messi, he will have to face fierce competition made up of Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa, Angel Di Maria and Papu Gomez. Messi’s endorsement will be a definite help for the AS Roma player.