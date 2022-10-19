Foot Mondial 2022 – Lionel Messi kneels in front of Neymar and Mbappé

In just over a month, the 2022 World Cup will begin in Qatar. Among the big favorites are Brazil, France and Argentina, the selections of the three PSG stars. But, for Lionel Messi, the Albiceleste is below his two rivals.

Take the cup home. At the beginning of January 2023, the lyrics of the famous Vegedream song are likely to come true at PSG. It remains to be seen which members of the locker room will be able to sing this song. Indeed, most observers agree to place Brazil, Argentina and France as the main favorites for the 2022 World Cup. In other words, the selection of Neymar, that of Lionel Messi as well as that of by Kylian Mbappe. Given the game played, the numbers available and the course that awaits them in Qatar, it is legitimate to give a good rating to these three countries.

Messi puts Brazil and France above everything else

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was brought in to react to this scenario. It was with the sports channel of his country, DirecTV Sports. After a bit of gossip where he declared his admiration for Brazil, Germany, England and just about every major country, Lionel Messi was more candid. He gave his personal opinion on the favorites of the World Cup, not hesitating to consider Argentina inferior in terms of numbers. Above all, facing two behemoths he knows well.

” We always say the same great teams. But, if I have to choose, Brazil and France are the two big candidates to win the World Cup. They have the same group for a long time, they work well. France, apart from the last Euro where they were eliminated and did poorly, they have impressive players. They have a clear idea and the same coach (Didier Deschamps). Brazil is a bit the same (with Tite) “, he dropped. His coach Lionel Scaloni and his teammates will appreciate it moderately. Unless it’s just a little bluff from a Pulga more experienced than ever on the eve of her fifth in the world.