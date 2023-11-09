Foot odor: 7 main causes (and what to do)

For example, hormonal changes, poor hygiene, use of medications, consumption of certain foods or health conditions such as hyperhidrosis or obesity can also cause foot odor.

Scientifically known as plantar bromhidrosis, foot odor is caused by the action of sweat glands, which are responsible for producing sweat, which is worsened by bacteria and fungi, resulting in unpleasant foot odor. It smells.

When foot odor persists even after adequate hygiene, or affects daily life, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist or general practitioner to evaluate the cause of the condition and indicate the most appropriate treatment. Which involves the use of ointments or pills. Or surgery may even be done to remove the sweat glands.

Main cause of foot odor

Foot odor is caused by excessive sweating and the presence of bacteria or fungus on the feet. Thus, the main causes of foot odor include:

1. Athlete’s foot

Athlete’s foot, scientifically known as ringworm foot, is an infection that affects the feet and typically causes foul odor, itching, redness, and peeling. Learn more about athlete’s foot.

to do: Treatment should be done by a dermatologist and may include the use of antifungal ointments such as terbinafine, clotrimazole or miconazole, or taking antifungal tablets such as terbinafine or itraconazole.

2. Obesity

Obesity can cause foot odor, as being overweight increases the risk of fungal infections due to accumulation of sweat and dirt in certain parts of the body. See the symptoms of obesity better.

to do: Obesity should be treated through regular exercise, guidance from a trainer, and a weight loss diet to promote healthy weight loss and ensure lasting effects.

Likewise, doctors may also indicate the use of certain medications, such as orlistat, rimonabant or, in some cases, sibutramine, with the aim of reducing fat absorption and helping to reduce appetite and compulsion to eat. Learn more about obesity treatment.

3. Poor hygiene

Poor hygiene, such as not washing your feet daily with soap and water, wearing a pair of socks more than once, or not drying your feet properly after bathing, for example, can lead to an increase in bacteria and fungus on the feet. Causes, whatever they can. To produce foul smell.

to do: Wash your feet daily with soap and water, change your pair of socks every day, keep your toenails clean and short, dry your feet thoroughly, and gently exfoliate rough areas of skin once a week after bathing. These are some of the measures that help maintain foot hygiene and avoid bad odor.

4. Hyperhidrosis

Hyperhidrosis is a condition that occurs due to excessive activity of the nerves of the sweat glands in the feet, causing increased sweating in the area and increasing the risk of foot odor.

to do: Treatment should be indicated by a dermatologist depending on the cause of this condition, which can be done through the use of absorbent insoles and discs or antidepressant drugs or drugs that reduce the activity of nerve impulses, such as oxybutynin, or Even through surgery. Remove sweat glands. Take a better look at how hyperhidrosis is treated.

5. Use of medicines

For example, the use of certain medications, such as antidepressants, certain non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, leuprorelin acetate, penicillin, or dupilumab, can increase sweat production and/or alter its composition, contributing to the appearance of sweating. Is. Feet.

to do: It is important to talk to the doctor who prescribed the medications, to evaluate the possibility of adjusting the dosage or changing the medication.

6. Food

For example, certain foods such as garlic, onions, broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus and Brussels sprouts contain sulfur compounds, which are metabolized by the body and released through the pores, causing the appearance of bad odor. In the feet.

On the other hand, black pepper and alcoholic beverages increase sweat production in the feet, which can also cause bad odor.

to do: Maintaining good daily foot hygiene and reducing your intake of these foods and beverages helps deal with and prevent foot odor.

7. Hormonal changes

Hormonal changes, such as those that occur during adolescence, pregnancy, or menopause, can cause increased sweating, which can lead to foot odor.

to do: In menopause, doctors may indicate hormone replacement therapy with estrogen and/or progesterone, or the use of phytotherapeutics such as soy isoflavones, which may help relieve the symptoms of hot flashes and night sweats.

During adolescence and pregnancy, increased sweating can be treated with simple measures, such as alternating shoe use throughout the week, avoiding rubber shoes and maintaining good foot hygiene, for example.

Watch other tips to get rid of foot odor in the following video:

How to avoid foot odor?

Some tips to help prevent foot odor include:

wash your feet daily, Rub thoroughly between your fingers with soap and water while bathing;

Rub thoroughly between your fingers with soap and water while bathing; Dry your feet thoroughly after bathing Especially between the fingers, as water promotes the growth and development of bacteria on the skin;

Especially between the fingers, as water promotes the growth and development of bacteria on the skin; Use talcum powder, antiseptic and antiperspirant cream or spray on your feet. To avoid moisture and/or fight bacteria and fungus;

To avoid moisture and/or fight bacteria and fungus; Avoid closed shoes, For example, preferring the use of flip-flops or sandals to avoid excessive sweating and allow the skin to breathe;

For example, preferring the use of flip-flops or sandals to avoid excessive sweating and allow the skin to breathe; wear cotton socks When wearing closed shoes, as this fabric allows the skin to breathe more;

When wearing closed shoes, as this fabric allows the skin to breathe more; go barefoot whenever possible Allowing feet to breathe, preventing the growth of bacteria;

Allowing feet to breathe, preventing the growth of bacteria; change socks dailySince the accumulation of sweat promotes the growth and multiplication of bacteria on the feet.

In addition, some home remedies, such as baking soda or apple cider vinegar solutions, help deal with bad foot odor, as they have antibacterial and antifungal action, eliminating excess bacteria and/or fungus responsible for the condition. Helps in. Check out other home remedies to get rid of foot odor.