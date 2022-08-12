Foot OM – Cristiano Ronaldo at OM, Igor Tudor ignites

Igor Tudor revealed at a press conference that Alexis Sanchez was going to be on the OM trip to Brest on Sunday evening.

Months a week after his arrival like a rockstar in Marseille, Alexis Sanchez will appear in the OM squad for the trip to Brest, Sunday evening at the end of the 2nd day of Ligue 1. Present this Friday at a press conference, Igor Tudor has confirmed the Chilean’s future presence in the Marseille group, reassuring news about the latter’s physical condition. If he let it be known that Alexis Sanchez would need a little time before being at 100% physically, Igor Tudor said he was impressed by the professionalism of the former Inter Milan player. Launched by a journalist on a comparison between Alexis Sanchez and Cristiano Ronaldo, the coach of Olympique de Marseille has completely assumed the parallel.

Igor Tudor dares the Sanchez comparison – CR7





“He’s a boy I’ve only coached twice, from the little I’ve seen so far, it’s true that there are things in common with Cristiano Ronaldo, especially when it comes to hard work . He is someone who really dedicates himself to his work, who wants to do well. I hope he can become a benchmark for the team.” launched Igor Tudor before continuing. “We will see how to use him and what position he can play. He can play in all offensive positions, on the right, the left, in the center. We will see him move. When you have such a strong player, whether he is ten meters a little more to the right or to the left, it doesn’t change much. He is a player who has always trained well, even when he was not playing. And that can make the difference. Last year, what he showed in the matches he played really pleased me. It is true that he did not play during the preparation with Inter. So don’t expect him to be in top form right away, it might take about a month I think. But from then on, he will be ready” warned the OM coach, delighted to have a player of the caliber of Alexis Sanchez in his squad, and who expects the Chilean international to be a driving force for the other players in Marseille.