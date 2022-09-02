Foot OM – Cristiano Ronaldo at OM, Longoria did not digest

The rumor of Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at OM has spiced up the daily life of Marseille supporters. A dream that ultimately did not come true. This will have animated social networks, to the chagrin of Marseille President Pablo Longoria.

The dream of a summer, and only a summer. For several weeks, Marseille supporters vibrated on a daily basis with the Ronaldo rumor at OM. A #RonaldOM popped up and it went viral on social media. More than a fantasy, the arrival of the Portuguese star could be justified by a favorable context for Marseille with the many problems experienced by CR7 at Manchester United. Until the end of the summer transfer window, this Thursday, the retouched images of Ronaldo with the Olympian jersey remained in the minds of the Marseillais, who wished to see this in reality.

With #RonaldOM, Longoria’s work discredited

The alarm clock rang at 11 p.m. on Thursday evening, not without bitterness. If the operation was financially difficult, this signing would have helped OM sportingly and in the media. In Marseille, only one man will not regret the end of this summer trend, Pablo Longoria. The Marseille president was angry in front of journalists after the Champions League draw. This Friday, he deepened this speech. According to him, the Ronaldo rumor came to sow trouble on his recruitment work, affecting the communication put in place until then.

OM president Longoria confirms that Cristiano Ronaldo rumors are wide of mark: “It’s the social media world full of fake news. We want reality. Ronaldo deal is not for us” 🚨🔵 #OM “It’d be like saying that De Bruyne or Haaland are OM targets… let’s focus on our real project”. pic.twitter.com/arsChAhFBp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022

” I was upset on the day of the Champions League draw on August 25. We are playing the Champions League. We do serious work. We seek to work in serenity. When you work calmly, you explain the project well. Since the first day we talk about economic results, sports results, we try to improve the workforce. We want a coherent payroll with little difference in wages between players. We can talk 50,000 times but a rumor erases everything and it bothers “, he confided in a press conference this Friday. Fortunately for him, the C1 returns in less than a week and good results will quickly reinforce his strategy, Ronaldo or not.