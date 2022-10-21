Foot OM – Cristiano Ronaldo at OM, Longoria does the accounts

Discarded from the Manchester United group, Cristiano Ronaldo will not bounce back in Marseille during the next winter transfer window. Pablo Longoria having once again denied this rumor.

Cristiano Ronaldo is having a complicated season with Manchester United. After scrambling to leave during the last summer transfer window, the Portuguese international finds himself a substitute for the Red Devils. A situation that he does not like, and he made it known to everyone on Wednesday by refusing to come into play in the last minutes of the MU match against Tottenham (2-0), before leaving Old Trafford without warning. nobody. An act which earned him a sidelining for a few days, knowing that Erik ten Hag chose to dismiss CR7 from his group for the clash against Chelsea on Saturday. Suffice to say that the rag is hotter than ever between Cristiano Ronaldo and MU, a couple who could separate next January during the transfer window. But which destination will then be able to take the fivefold Ballon d’Or? Not Marseille, given that despite the boiling news, Pablo Longoria has once again wanted to deny a possible interest from the Marseille club for the Portuguese.

“We are more for collective players”

🗣💬 “We are far from these ideas, from the big stars. We are on a collective project.” The Cristiano Ronaldo track relaunched at OM? The firm response of Pablo Longoria, exceptional guest of “Rothen ignites”. #RMCLive pic.twitter.com/Q8aBZrNnlh — Rothen ignites (@Rothensenflamme) October 20, 2022

“Cristiano Ronaldo? We always enter into conversations… Football is very clear, you do with the means you have at your disposal, with an economic balance. You have to do everything to get the best results, look for ways to improve the team but with financial stability. This is important in 2022. We need a sustainable economic situation. I say that we are far from that, from the recruitment of big stars. We are more for collective players who give us individual performance at the service of the collective., explained the Marseille president on the antenna of RMC. The message is very clear, and the rumor should therefore not return to Marseille. Especially if Cristiano Ronaldo were to find another way out, like the one leading him to Sporting Portugal, his training club? In the meantime, the English press evokes a free departure from the Portuguese, whose salary, however, makes him above ground for OM.