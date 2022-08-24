Foot OM – Cristiano Ronaldo at OM, Marseille works in secret

First a fan’s fantasy, the idea of ​​a transfer from Cristiano Ronaldo to OM made its way to the offices of the Marseille management. An expensive operation but which can bring money to the club, Pablo Longoria studies the subject in detail.

If football were as simple as in video games, a transfer would not be in doubt today. That of Cristiano Ronaldo on the side of OM. However, the ingredients are there. An ambitious club looking for a big star to take on the Champions League and PSG. A player who needs to compete in the C1 but without a solution, nor a club for the moment. A boiling public ready to adopt one of the greatest players in history. Add to that, the opposition Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi in Ligue 1 and we have the ingredients for the coup of the century.

Longoria assesses potential revenue related to CR7

Sadly, the football cynicism of 2022 comes back fast, well done. With his monstrous salary, Ronaldo is well beyond the means of a Marseille club that is already very attentive to its lifestyle. Suffice to say that it can stop there, unless Pablo Longoria pulls a rabbit out of his hat. Known for his intelligence in recruitment and for his complex financial arrangements, the president of OM racks his brains to achieve the impossible. This is reported by Jean-Charles de Bono, former player and consultant for OM TV who now works on a specialized site.

“ There are several reasons that make me think that Cristiano Ronaldo could join OM. We all know that the player has a huge salary. Today, within the club, there is a study being done to see what Ronaldo could bring to the club financially. This was particularly the case with Messi when he signed for PSG. The management got into the idea of ​​​​studying what the impact of Ronaldo’s arrival in Marseille would be. There would be sponsors who would come from all over the world, this would have additional financial benefits for the club. There is also the sale of jerseys. OM would sell even more shirts worldwide. When Messi arrived in Paris, his transfer was amortized in two months. When he arrived, several new sponsors invested in the club. It may be the same case in Marseille. Today I think OM have got it into their heads to study Ronaldo’s marketing. All supporters would like to see Ronaldo with the OM shirt. It gives me hope. If the management calculates his blow well, they can cushion his transfer quite quickly “, confided the journalist of Football club of Marseille.





An attractive vision of things but, in the event of the unexpected, the financial crash will not be far away. Unless the idea also appeals to Frank McCourt. For its part, La Provence remains attached to its version, the one broadcast last week on RMC, namely that OM do not think at all about Cristiano Ronaldo and have never thought about it. The regional media even making a parallel with the famous sale of OM which has still not materialized despite the recurring announcements on this subject. The transfer window ending hair in a week, the suspense will not last very long.