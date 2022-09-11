Foot OM – Cristiano Ronaldo at OM, the locker room would have exploded!

During the summer, the crazy rumor Cristiano Ronaldo at OM stirred social networks. But the Portuguese was never a track of Pablo Longoria.

As soon as Manchester United resumed training, Cristiano Ronaldo expressed a desire to leave the Red Devils this summer. The Portuguese international went out of his way to force his departure to join a club qualified for the Champions League, which he did not obtain. In the final days of the summer transfer window, the rumor of a transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Olympique de Marseille ignited social networks and some of the Marseille fans, the majority of whom however took this rumor with second degree. In an interview with Canal +, Olympian President Pablo Longoria once again returned to the Cristiano Ronaldo rumour. And for the Spanish leader of OM, it is clear and clear that there was never any question for Marseille to invest in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Longoria confirms he didn’t try Ronaldo





“The Cristiano Ronaldo rumour? No, she was never in the pipes. We have a sports project where we use the money available to try to improve. You can’t build a team around a single player. Having salary differences in a locker room is never positive” commented Pablo Longoria, who was very active this summer during the transfer window by recruiting twelve new players at Olympique de Marseille, but who clearly did not have the financial means to attract a player like Cristiano Ronaldo to Provence. In the end, it’s not so bad for Marseille, who still vibrated this summer with the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Inter Milan. A rather legitimate fire in view of the sparkling start to the season from the Chilean, who has already scored three times in Ligue 1. Nevertheless, this was seen on Wednesday evening in London, OM clearly lacked a quality striker to do something thing at Tottenham.