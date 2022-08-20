Foot OM – OM: Cristiano Ronaldo in Marseille, game set and match…

Since the announcement by an Italian journalist of a contact established between OM and the historic agent of Cristiano Ronaldo, things have been agitated on social networks. The Marseille club wants to calm things down.

In the space of a few hours, the Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini made some of the fans of Olympique de Marseille hysterical by stating without any detour that the leaders of the Marseille club had made a first contact with Jorge Mendes, the emblematic agent of CR7. Knowing that for a few weeks, and faced with the absence of leads for Cristiano Ronaldo, Marseille supporters were demanding that their club try its luck, everything was present for an XXL buzz on the planet Mars. And that was obviously the case, to the point that the rumor launched by Niccolo Ceccarini reached the ears of OM officials.

Marseille respond to possible interest in Cristiano Ronaldo

Rather than letting the story get out of hand, and even if it probably won’t change much, Olympique de Marseille let it be known, via RMC, that there was no contact with Jorge Mendes and that Pablo Longoria had no intention of recruiting Cristiano Ronaldo, who is in extreme difficulty with Manchester United. A clear and clear answer from the Marseille club, even if as long as CR7 has not chosen his future club, this possibility will run through the minds of Marseille. The idea of ​​seeing the Portuguese star offer himself a last sporting challenge by playing the Champions League in the jersey of OM in a boiling Velodrome is necessarily very strong. There are still eleven days to dream on the side of Marseille, even if Erik ten Hag could definitively kill the suspense by decreeing that Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave this summer.