Foot PSG – A terrible disappointment announced for PSG

PSG is untenable in its first two official matches, and impresses in Europe. But this should not last, we are assured in Spain.

Paris Saint-Germain have had a perfect start to the season. All the ingredients are there, with a new coach, attentive, focused and motivated players, convincing performances, collective play on both sides of the field and individuals in great shape and inspired. Suffice to say that it is legitimate, for the Parisian supporters, to believe in a good season if the trend were to be confirmed and that everyone finally seemed eager to pull in the same direction.

Sergio Ramos in form, it changes everything

PSG impresses, and Nantes like Clermont, their first two opponents, have noticed that the change has been beneficial to Neymar, Messi and their teammates. Kylian Mbappé being absent in these first two games, the veterans took over, with Sergio Ramos also in the lead. Something to win over observers. “ I find that Christophe Galtier was very intelligent, in communication, in the management of the stars of the team, but especially in the choice of the system. We have been asking for this famous three-man defense for a long time. The fact that Ramos is fit changes a lot of things. But for me the big change is to have Messi and Neymar in the heart of the game and not along the line “, underlined Mathieu Bodmer on the airwaves of RMC.





The system is therefore suitable for everyone, and even veterans are starting to run. It didn’t take much more for the Spanish press to see it as a big problem to come. The fact of seeing Sergio Ramos and Messi at this level of form from August is surprising in the eyes of Marca, and above all announces that the stars of the team have a more personal objective with their selection, than collective with PSG. .

The collapse after the World Cup?

[Stats] Neymar Jr. is involved in seven goals in his first two official games this season. A perfect start to the season for our Brazilian number 10. 💪🏽🇧🇷 #PSG 🔴🔵 [📸 PSG] pic.twitter.com/0YO4xnn7bo — Inside Parisian • PSG (@InsideParisian) August 7, 2022

The Madrid newspaper first underlined how the three strong men at the start of the season are those who will play very big at the end of the year. ” Neymar is thinner than ever, Messi is focused and already more decisive than last season, and Sergio Ramos has never played so much since signing. You have to wonder then if this is not the right year for PSG. But it’s strange to see Neymar, Messi, Ramos and the others at this level at the beginning of August. They are holders, achieve remarkable performances. The reason is the proximity of the World Cup “Explained Marca, who has a big doubt about the ability of Parisian players to keep up the pace over time. “ It remains to be seen if PSG and their stars are preparing for the World Cup, or if this behavior will hold true all season. “, Delivered the Spanish newspaper, which nevertheless ends on a positive note for the club of the capital. If Paris SG confirms this level and recovers a Kylian Mbappé as on fire as last season, then the Madrid media wishes Real Madrid good luck in the event of a reunion. If the World Cup is necessarily in the head in this season with the particular calendar, the way in which this competition will be digested will be crucial, since the matches in France will resume as soon as the event in Qatar ends.