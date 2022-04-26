Foot PSG – Adios Mbappé, Lionel Messi as the boss of PSG!

On the verge of completing a generally disappointing first season with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi has been mentioned on the start lately. Eventually, the Pulga could stay and even become the boss within the reigning French champion team.

For weeks, the spotlight has been on Kylian Mbappé. Will extend? Will not extend? Today, the suspense is at its peak. Beyond the financial aspect, it would also be a question of image, and of a real leadership role within the PSG workforce. In the event of the proven departure of the French world champion, widely mentioned at Real Madrid, this leadership could go to Lionel Messi. According to Sky Sports News, the Parisian leaders would consider turning their future project around the Argentine star. Information that is surprising, especially after the first complicated months experienced by the Pulga in France. But we are talking here about a player that many consider to be the best on the planet. What makes this hypothesis perfectly defensible. A hypothesis that would only be verified in the event of Mbappé’s departure, of course. For the time being, it is difficult to say whether the former star of Monaco will pack his bags, or not, when he only has two months of contract left to honor. While Paris is doing everything in its power to hold him back.

Messi seems more determined than ever to win at PSG

⌚ 68′ Leo Messi’s goal!!! ⚽️ A powerful strike in the skylight! Paris Saint-Germain is ahead!#PSGRCL I 1-0 pic.twitter.com/cHZHOk0WlQ — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 23, 2022

For his part, Lionel Messi has not been spared since signing for Paris Saint-Germain last summer. Firstly because he played little in the first months of competition. Then, because he only scored one small goal in Ligue 1 in 2021, against Nantes, for a total of 4 after 34 days. Not to mention this missed knockout round of the Champions League return against Real Madrid, like almost all of his team. And this after missing a penalty in the first leg. In the process, a hasty return from the Pulga to FC Barcelona was widely mentioned, as well as a departure for MLS.

A double Champions League – World Cup to finish in apotheosis?





But lately, Lionel Messi has continued to proclaim his desire to honor his contract until the end. Despite a dented popularity rating, the man with 672 goals in 778 matches with Barça has 13 assists this season in L1, it’s almost as good as Kylian Mbappé. The ex-crack of Rosario is a competitor. He is keen to offer the first Champions League in its history to Paris Saint-Germain. And why not a World Cup in Argentina at the end of the year in Qatar. This summer, many South Americans could leave Paris. We think of the coach Mauricio Pochettino, but also to Neymar, Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi or Ángel Di María. This shouldn’t be the case with Messi. It remains to be seen who would be chosen to gravitate around him in attack. The Mbappé – Messi – Neymar triplet will not have made the hoped-for sparks, at least not over time. It is up to Paris Saint-Germain to find the appropriate reinforcements that will allow the soon-to-be 35-year-old player to regain his splendour.