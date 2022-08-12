Foot PSG – Ballon d’Or: Messi snubbed, it’s amazement!

France Football has just revealed the list of 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2022 and for the first time since 2005, Lionel Messi is absent.

Author of a disappointing season with Paris Saint-Germain in 2021-2022, Lionel Messi was still expected in the list of 30 players nominated for the Ballon d’Or 2022, in particular because of his good performances with Argentina. . To everyone’s surprise, the PSG striker is ultimately not one of the 30 nominated players, unlike some players not really expected on the list such as Sébastien Haller or Luis Diaz. Faced with the absence of Lionel Messi, social networks are logically on fire, even if some football fans believe that the absence of the Argentinian international is logical.

Messi and Neymar missing from Ballon d’Or list

“So Vlahovic and Haller in the TOP 30 but not Messi? “, “Messi not the top 30, who is surprised? With 6 goals in Ligue 1 Uber Eats he could have hoped for nothing. With all due respect to him even if it was a top 100 he wouldn’t normally be there. “, “Messi’s first non-selection for the Ballon d’Or was when he left Barca”, “Messi is not nominated but he has more Ballon d’Ors than all the nominated players combined”, “Doing the shocked because Messi is not nominated lol what does he deserve for the 21/22 season? » or “Ronaldo nominated but not Messi yet it told us that Messi had an advantage on this trophy” have been posted on social media, where reactions keep pouring in about Lionel Messi’s absence from this list of 30 players nominated for the Ballon d’Or. Opinions differ, with pros and anti-Messi opposing over the absence of the Argentine international. Note also, but it is much less a surprise, that Neymar was not nominated either. Certainly, the two PSG attackers, who seem in good shape at the start of the season, will be vengeful and eager to prove their worth in the eyes of Europe.