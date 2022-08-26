Foot PSG – Barça then PSG, Lionel Messi is upset

Lionel Messi is announced as ultra-motivated at the idea of ​​​​starting the Champions League. The failures of recent seasons, with Barça then PSG, have affected his morale.

The Champions League is an obsession for Paris Saint-Germain and it has been going on for more than 10 years. With colossal financial means, the French club continues to disappoint at this level, even if it has not gone far from the supreme victory in 2020. Despite the investments, something is still missing in Paris to go after the dream. . The wait seems endless for example for Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, who has been chasing the Cup with big ears since his arrival in 2011. Among the players too, club legends like Marco Verratti or Marquinhos are still waiting to lift the C1, not to mention Kylian Mbappe. But this lack is also palpable in Lionel Messi. Indeed, on the sidelines of the draw for the Champions League, and therefore the real kickoff of this new edition, the Argentine daily Clarin immersed itself in the state of mind of La Pulga.

8 years of bug for Lionel Messi?





And for the South American newspaper, Lionel Messi hides less and less his impatience to lift this trophy which has been escaping him for many years. Indeed, if the images of number 10 of FC Barcelona lifting the Champions League have gone around the world, the Argentinian has failed in this competition since 2015 and his last coronation. Then, Barça accumulated disappointments, sometimes legendary like against Roma, Liverpool or Bayern. And with the PSG jersey on his shoulders, Lionel Messi still drank the cup against Real Madrid. Result, in 2023, the Parisian number 30 intends to avoid the approach of a decade without lifting the most prestigious of European events. Clarin thus affirms that this long period of scarcity has ended up touching the pride of Lionel Messi, who wants to prove that he can still be decisive in a team at the top, and PSG offers him this possibility in the coming months. In any case, the seven-time Ballon d’Or approaches this competition in an “ultra-motivated” spirit, even if the World Cup break in Qatar in the middle of the season can also affect his state of mind.