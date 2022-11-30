Foot PSG – CdM: Lionel Messi threatened, Mexico is indignant

Two days ago, after Argentina’s victory over Mexico, Lionel Messi was threatened by Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez.

As after almost every match, Lionel Messi exchanged his jersey with an opponent at the end of the match against Mexico. After that match, the PSG star was spotted in the Argentinian locker room with the Mexican jersey on the ground, an image that enraged Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez. “Let him implore God that I don’t meet him. Leaving Mexico’s shirt on the floor is an insult.” launched the boxing star in a series of threatening tweets directed at Lionel Messi. In Mexico, the story has been so controversial that some personalities have reacted to the case. Captain of the Mexican football team during this World Cup in Qatar, Andrès Guardado (36) for his part wanted to defend Lionel Messi before it all went too far.

Mexico captain defends Lionel Messi





“I had the chance and the privilege to face him for many years in Spain and I know the person that Leo is” confided the former FC Valencia player, who faced Lionel Messi on many occasions when the six-time Ballon d’Or played at FC Barcelona, ​​​​before continuing. “Unfortunately, maybe Canelo doesn’t understand what’s going on in a locker room, and I can understand the reaction of being offended seeing the Mexican shirt on the floor and everything that’s gone viral. But to me, it seems really silly what we’re talking about because it doesn’t really matter. For me, I repeat, Leo has had many small gestures not only with me, with many colleagues who know how he is and beyond what has been said, it is only to generate controversy or sell things » launched the captain of the Mexican selection, thus flying to the aid of Lionel Messi after the threats of which the attacking midfielder of Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain was the victim from Canelo Alvarez. End of the controversy, hopefully, for the sixfold Ballon d’Or who faces Poland this Wednesday evening on the third day of the group stage of this World Cup.