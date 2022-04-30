Foot PSG – Cristiano Ronaldo at PSG with Messi, the golden opportunity!

If Kylian Mbappé leaves, PSG will have to find a top striker to win the Champions League. And Cristiano Ronaldo should not stay at Manchester United.

It’s a new revolution that Manchester United will experience in a few weeks. Eric Ten Hag has been appointed manager of the Red Devils, to try to restore some glory to a club that can no longer fight for the title and do well in the Champions League. An inconceivable situation for Manchester United, but also for its star Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter, despite his 37 years, continues to be the most effective player. His current coach, Ralf Rangnick, recognized that the Portuguese was the man on whom his team relied at the end of the season, which says a lot about the difficulties of MU. Despite CR7’s still impeccable form, divorce just one year after his return to Manchester United is strongly considered. Erik Ten Hag considers recruiting 11 new players, and the attacking sector will be concerned after the huge disappointments represented by Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford.

Cristiano Ronaldo fired by Ten Hag?





For his part, sweep or not, Cristiano Ronaldo is asking questions. If he appreciates returning to the club that made him known at the highest level, missing the Champions League, “his” competition, is hardly conceivable. The former Real Madrid player has one year left on his contract, but his future remains uncertain. For legendary former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson, seeing CR7 continue at Manchester United would be amazing. ” This may be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last season in the Premier League. He will want to play in the Champions League, he has played in it all his career. I’d be surprised if Ten Hag wanted to keep him to be honest, because he’s trying to build a new team, and Cristiano Ronaldo is 37.”launched the one who is now a consultant for several media, in the columns of Sportskeeda.

CR7 scores goals and sells jerseys

Cristiano Ronaldo on the start therefore, but to go where? At Paris Saint-Germain of course to play with Lionel Messi and complete the Ile-de-France club’s Dream Team. At least that’s what Paul Merson envisions. ” PSG can go get him to make him a short-term replacement for Kylian Mbappé. PSG only dreams of one thing: winning the Champions League. And Cristiano Ronaldo has shown that he can be an asset in this quest. He scores goals and sells shirts, he does everything. Ligue 1 will not tire him, and he can concentrate on the Champions League. We could see, with Lionel Messi, two of the greatest players of all time playing for the same team “Said Paul Merson, who clearly sees PSG trying their luck for CR7 this summer if Kylian Mbappé were to leave. An idea that the Parisian leaders have certainly already thought about, even if the No. 1 priority goes to the implementation of everything possible to keep the French international at PSG.