Foot PSG – Cristiano Ronaldo for the post-Mbappé, Messi can cry

Faced with the likely departure of Kylian Mbappé from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain is studying several avenues for the Frenchman’s succession. The Ile-de-France club dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo, despite Lionel Messi.

Soon ready to announce his decision, Kylian Mbappé should surprise no one. According to several sources, the striker at the end of the contract will not extend to Paris Saint-Germain. And will take advantage of his freedom to join Real Madrid. At the latest news, the Ile-de-France management has not lost hope. But the situation forces Leonardo to prepare for a future without his top scorer. The Parisian sports director is studying several avenues, says the Italian media TMW, which notably cites the name of Lautaro Martinez. The Inter Milan striker would interest Paris Saint-Germain, no doubt seduced by his finishing qualities.

The Lautaro Martinez track at PSG

The Argentinian has indeed scored 25 goals this season in all competitions. A statistic that could encourage the Nerazzurri to claim the 110 million euros of his release clause. Suffice to say that the investment would be huge, what’s more for a player with little media coverage. Or at least less than a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. Still according to the transalpine site, the Manchester United star still attracts Paris Saint-Germain decision-makers. The arrival of the Portuguese would give them the opportunity to form a new dream trio with Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo will show PSG how to win





A brilliant project in the eyes of Jean-Michel Larqué. The former PSG player and coach gave the green light to such a recruitment, believing that Cristiano Ronaldo would finally show Parisian stars what it takes to get prestigious trophies. ” There is an exceptional player in the numbers, in the record and the behavior as well as the image. In a club where individualism is exacerbated where we only talk about stars, we always talk about the same ones. Cristiano Ronaldo is the image of a player that Paris SG needs. He is first hardworking, then efficient, and this in important matches. Because our individuals from PSG, in important matches, at best they do not score, at worst they are not there. A boy like Ronaldo would show that you can be a star, an extraordinary boy at the same time, and that you can be a serious, collective, united and exemplary boy. If only for that, a season at PSG… Wherever he went, he was an example, for young and old alike. In Manchester, Juventus and Real. Just for a year, come Cristiano Ronaldo, and show them how to be present in important matches “, delivered the RMC consultant, totally in favor of this idea. Even if, in the realization, it looks difficult.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Erik ten Hag’s arrival: “We are happy and excited, not only the players but also the fans. I wish him the best and we have to be confident that next year we will win titles.” #MUFC pic.twitter.com/xaqMxqVMKf — Manchester United (@MUnitedFR) May 13, 2022

Messi is not hot for the arrival of CR7

The basic problem is that the capital club fears the reaction of Lionel Messi, long considered the rival of CR7. Not sure that the Mancunian’s presence in the locker room will help the Argentinian to take on more responsibility in the team next season. Nevertheless, relations between the two winners who scooped the Ballon d’Or in the 21st century have warmed up in recent years. To the point of combining them? Anyway, Cristiano Ronaldo has very little chance of landing in Paris this summer. New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he was counting on his centre-forward, who said he was looking forward to working with the Dutch boss. It remains to be seen whether Cristiano Ronaldo, a competitor at heart, will agree to make a season without the Champions League, his drug for almost 20 years.