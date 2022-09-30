Foot PSG – Extension of Lionel Messi, PSG strikes very hard!

PSG does not intend to be overtaken by FC Barcelona with regard to the still bright future of Lionel Messi. The offer has already fallen from Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

Perfectly aware that FC Barcelona was advancing its pawns in public and in private to bring back Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain also decided to take action. While the Argentinian prodigy does not intend to make a decision before January, when he will be free to choose and will have digested the World Cup for which he is totally focused, the pressure is mounting between the two clubs who want him for the next season. Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona who made him leave a little over a year ago, now dreams of bringing him back. His financial right arm assured that this posed no accounting problem for the Catalan club, especially if Leo Messi arrived free. This would mean that he would not extend with PSG.





But Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, who dreamed for 10 years of being able to recruit a player like La Pulga, does not intend to let himself be stepped on. However, in theory, PSG can do absolutely nothing, since an agreement has already been reached for a third year of contract, and this depends on whether or not Messi exercises the option. The latter is the only decision maker and Paris, which has already defined the contours of the additional year, is subject to the goodwill of the Argentinian.

A salary that does not move a penny

Result, to cut the grass under Barça’s feet, PSG decided to move up the call and make another extension offer. According to the Spanish media Cadena Ser, this includes an additional year, and even an additional optional season which could take Messi until June 2025. An addition which can count and which demonstrates in any case that the Qatari leaders are counting on him for the very long term. In these two possible years, there would be no possible drop in income, with therefore always a salary of 30 million euros per year. A fairly dizzying amount for a player who could therefore reach 37 with this contract, but which also serves as a shield to prevent Barça from taking the lead in this duel.

For the moment, the Cadena Ser specifies that Lionel Messi has not yet studied the offer of PSG, remaining on his position of giving everything sportingly to be in shape for the World Cup. Advances in any case on the part of the champion of France which corroborate the words of Luis Campos, who had made it known, in the tone of the joke, that he would like Lionel Messi to stay as long as him in Paris, or even three years. Until June 2025, the account is good.