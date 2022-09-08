Foot PSG – Griezmann after Messi, the new dream of PSG

Despite Lionel Messi’s excellent start to the season, Paris Saint-Germain are already thinking about his departure. The capital club would consider recruiting Frenchman Antoine Griezmann to compensate for the possible departure of the Pulga, under contract until 2023 with an optional additional year.

Unhappy with their summer recruitment, Paris Saint-Germain are already planning their next moves. Football adviser Luis Campos won’t be caught off guard in the summer of 2023 when Lionel Messi’s contract could expire. Recall that the Argentinian has started the last year of a lease which contains an optional additional year. While waiting for his possible activation, the club of the capital would work on the replacement of his star. Indeed, the Spanish media Futbol Total speaks of an interest in Antoine Griezmann.

🚨 Info: El PSG will offer Antoine Griezmann an alrededor salary of 35-40 M€ gross/temporada. El club quiere que el inglés sea el substitute de Leo Messi tanto dentro como fuera del campo (tema marketing). #mercato 🇨🇵 pic.twitter.com/05WeE9XAC6 — Total Football (@FutbolTotalCF) September 8, 2022

The Atlético Madrid striker, loaned for the second consecutive year by FC Barcelona, ​​would be considered a potential successor to Lionel Messi, on and off the pitch. Paris Saint-Germain would even be ready to offer him a gross annual salary of 35 to 40 million euros! A rather surprising information for several reasons. First of all, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or, after a disappointing first season in Paris, begins this new exercise with excellent performances. His performance should comfort the Ile-de-France management who wishes to extend his contract.

Griezmann does not eat at Messi’s table





And if the Pulga had to leave Paris Saint-Germain, not sure that Antoine Griezmann is the ideal replacement. At 31, the Frenchman is not at the top of his career even if he makes convincing entries with Atlético Madrid. The source indicates that it would also be a marketing choice. But in this area either, the international tricolor probably does not compete with Lionel Messi. Finally, one might think that Paris Saint-Germain will be reluctant to negotiate with FC Barcelona, ​​​​an enemy club that would surely be happy to get rid of their very well paid flop.