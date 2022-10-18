Foot PSG – Lionel Messi, a ridiculous complaint that does not worry PSG

In: PSG.

By Corentin Facy

This is surprising information that is likely to make the leaders of Paris Saint-Germain smile. According to information from L’Equipe, a socio of FC Barcelona and French supporters of the Catalan club challenged on Tuesday before the justice of the European Union the legality of the signing of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021. The plaintiffs , who are defended by the Franco-Spanish lawyer Juan Branco believe that the capital club was able to finalize the arrival of the Argentinian international thanks to the postponement in France to May 2023 of the UEFA financial fair play rules . A postponement of the rules of financial fair play which in their eyes is assimilated to state aid since the rules were already in force in Spain and had therefore prevented FC Barcelona from extending Lionel Messi’s contract.

Messi at PSG, Barça supporters file a complaint





The European Commission was supposed to investigate this case according to lawyer Juan Branco. But faced with the refusal of this commission to carry out the investigation, the plaintiffs turned to the court of the European Union based in Luxembourg. This Tuesday morning during the hearing, Juan Branco denounced a “creeping financialization” of football and control of the governance of sport “left to UEFA”. “The disparities complained of by the applicants do not fall within the scope of State aid” nevertheless swept away Bruno Stromsky, from the legal service of the European Commission. Suffice to say that this complaint from the French supporters of FC Barcelona has almost no chance of succeeding. In a context tense by much more serious business, Paris Saint-Germain therefore has nothing to worry about in this case which will make the leaders of the capital club smile more than anything else.