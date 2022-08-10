Foot PSG – Lionel Messi and PSG insulted, the reception of Alexis Sanchez degenerates

Olympique de Marseille supporters took advantage of Alexis Sanchez’s welcome to insult Lionel Messi, who had nothing to do with this file, and PSG, OM’s usual rival.

A thousand Marseille supporters had made the trip to Marignane airport on Tuesday evening to welcome Alexis Sanchez from Italy a few minutes before the formalization of an agreement in principle with Olympique de Marseille. Via OM’s communications director, the information was relayed to the groups of supporters in the afternoon so that the atmosphere was as warm as possible and that was the case. On fire, and happy with this recruitment of the Chilean star, the Marseille people were there, just like Jacques Cardoze, who could be delighted to have organized this reception worthy of that which footballers receive when they sign in Turkey. The party was the height of Alexis Sanchez’s career, and it was all good-natured, except some supporters thought it was all an opportunity to go after Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain. If the insults against PSG are classics, and moreover it is also the case in the other direction, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or found himself in this story.

Messi and Sanchez, two stars in Ligue 1

While the capital club was targeted by the usual song of OM supporters, Lionel Messi saw himself described as ” son of p… in the best possible Spanish. Insults repeated in heart by the thousand supporters present at the airport and which were obviously relayed on social networks to the delight of part of Team OM and the anger of PSG fans, who were wondering what that Lionel Messi’s mother was doing in this story, even if two years ago at the Parc des Princes, it was Neymar’s mother who had been entitled to similar insults. If he probably did not hear the insults against Lionel Messi, to whom he was very close when the two South American players were at FC Barcelona, ​​Alexis Sanchez now knows that the rivalry with Paris Saint-Germain is worthy of the one he knew in Italy or Spain, and there is no doubt that PSG-OM on October 16 at the Parc des Princes will be hot. In the meantime, on Twitter, it has also heated up.





Because chance also makes Alexis Sanchez arrive at Olympique de Marseille one year to the day after the signing of Lionel Messi at PSG. The opportunity for the two fans of the two clubs to challenge each other from a distance. ” The fervor that PSG will never know, too bad, you can’t buy it », « Only in Marseille when we see this, we remember the ridiculous reception of Messi and Ramos », « I just followed live the arrival of Alexis Sanchez at the airport, what a beauty and what a welcome. I want to destroy everything at home, it was so powerful. Best club in the world I swore. Proud to share this passion with such supporters. Go Om “, enthused the Marseille supporters, while in the opposite camp we fought back blow for blow and in such a “friendly” tone. ” Presentation of Hazard to Real, it calls for Mbappé, Presentation of Lewandowski to Barça, it insults PSG Arrival of Alexis Sanchez at OM it insults Messi. They all only think of PSG in fact », « They came to welcome Alexis Sanchez, but in the end it made songs about PSG players. Sacred inferiority complex of the fans of this small club », « There was really nothing left to eat among the rats to accommodate the replacement of Inter’s replacement… Note that Inter paid for him to leave eh loooooooool “. Be that as it may, while the OM-PSG rivalry seemed to have died down, as Paris dominated sportingly, the signing of Alexis Sanchez in Marseille has given new vigor to the French classico.