Foot PSG – Lionel Messi asks 6 months at PSG

Torn between FC Barcelona, ​​PSG and a future in the United States, Lionel Messi no longer wants to be disturbed by 2023. He nevertheless appreciates the interest of Paris for his future.

Very ambitious on this transfer market, FC Barcelona is also thinking about the future and is convinced of being able to bring Lionel Messi back. Before the end of his career, that is to say in a year when his contract will be finished with Paris SG. Despite the annoyance of the Argentinian clan which has transpired in recent days, Joan Laporta did not hesitate to put on a layer and make the official wish to see Lionel Messi again in the Blaugrana jersey to end his career there. ” We want Leo Messi to return to FC Barcelona as a player; retire here. We have a moral debt to Lionel Messi. I would like the end of his career to be with the Barça shirt and to be applauded in all fields. I think we can get there. We aspire to it, in any case: my intention with Leo is clear “Promised the president of Barça, who has obviously decided to make the possible return of La Pulga his soap opera for the coming season.

Messi doesn’t have a short memory

Barça president Joan Laporta: “I feel indebted to Leo Messi. I’d love end of his career to be at Barcelona with a standing ovation in every stadium. I think we can make it happen”. 🔵🔴 #FCB “That’s our aspiration, my intention with Leo is clear”, Laporta added via @tjuanmarti. pic.twitter.com/uCKETKWMdt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2022

An attitude that is not to the taste of the Argentinian, who does not have a short memory and does not forget that he was pushed out by FC Barcelona a year ago. And above all, he is under contract with Paris SG for another year, and with a possible option to activate to continue one more season. Nasser Al-Khelaifi has already made it known that he would be very keen to continue the adventure until June 2024 with the seven-time Ballon d’Or. But this Friday, the newspaper Clarin announces that Lionel Messi especially wants all this unwarranted attention to stop quickly. The major Argentine media specifies that his advisers have not received any offers, neither from Barça, nor from PSG or from Inter Miami, for his future at the end of his contract with Paris. And Lionel Messi would like it to stay that way at least until the start of 2023.

The behavior of PSG appreciated





The Parisian playmaker intends to prepare calmly for the World Cup and avoid having to answer questions about his future when, at 35, he simply intends to fulfill his sporting objectives which are high. Winning the World Cup with the Albiceleste or helping PSG win the Champions League, that’s what Lionel Messi dreams of in these two ambitious goals. If he has no concrete offer in his hands, the Argentinian was nevertheless reassured and comforted by Paris Saint-Germain, who publicly and privately confirmed to him their desire to continue working with him after the end. of his contract. Whether on the field or off, the Ile-de-France club wants to benefit from all the sporting and marketing contribution of the former Barcelona player. And this relationship of trust and very positive is in any case very pleasing to Messi, who does not hide the fact that his adaptation to Parisian life is now finally over.