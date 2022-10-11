Foot PSG – Lionel Messi at Barça, PSG loses its nerves

At the end of the contract with Paris next June, Lionel Messi is announced with more and more insistence towards Barça. Rumors that exasperate the leaders of PSG.

After a disappointing first season at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi has acclimatized to his new environment and is finally showing the full measure of his talent in the French capital. Already author of 8 goals and 8 assists in all competitions in 2022-2023, the Argentinian international has a good chance of being the subject of an extension offer from PSG in the coming weeks. Lionel Messi has already warned that he will not make any decision about his future before the World Cup in Qatar, but the trend is rather for Lionel Messi to leave PSG at the end of the season. According to the Spanish press, FC Barcelona is in a very good position to bring back its former captain. A trend confirmed by Tuttosport, which for its part says that Barça is ready to offer Lionel Messi the salary he currently receives at PSG, i.e. 30 million euros per year.

Rumors about Messi annoy PSG staff





The media understands that internally, the leaders of Paris Saint-Germain do not hide their annoyance at the repeated rumors about the future of Lionel Messi. At the club, it is estimated that PSG is the victim of an attempt to destabilize while the World Cup and the big Champions League deadlines will arrive in the weeks and months to come. For the time being, and as indicated elsewhere, Lionel Messi has not yet decided the question of his future. In Spain, we are more and more confident about the return of the Argentine player to Catalonia. But on the PSG side, we hope to keep the Argentinian international just like Sergio Ramos. The two players, at the end of the contract in June 2023, are unanimous in the locker room and their behavior is appreciated by Luis Campos as well as Christophe Galtier. It will have been understood, it will nevertheless not be so easy to keep Lionel Messi and seen from Spain, the return of Messi to Catalonia is now considered more than seriously, which was not the case if only at the start of this season.