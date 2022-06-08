Foot PSG – Lionel Messi at Newell’s, collective hysteria in Argentina

Lionel Messi, who shone during the June matches with Argentina, is currently enjoying a few days of vacation.

Barely on vacation, Lionel Messi was quickly caught up in football. And for good reason, the Paris Saint-Germain striker was offered a jersey from his former club Newell’s Old Boys, signed by all the players in the squad. A nice gift for Lionel Messi insofar as it is the club in which La Pulga took its first steps among young people before leaving for FC Barcelona. On social networks, Newell’s supporters were logically inflamed when they saw Lionel Messi put on this Argentinian club jersey. And they want more since they have appealed to the leaders of Newell’s to invite Lionel Messi to the shock against San Lorenzo this Thursday at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Super Liga.

Lionel Messi is driving Argentinians crazy





A message which was received five out of five by the management of Newell’s, which sent an official invitation to Lionel Messi so that the PSG star went to the Marcelo Bielsa stadium on Thursday evening. To date, the six-time Ballon d’Or has not yet responded to the invitation. It must be said that if he were to accept, his presence would require an extraordinary security device in view of the fire caused by the presence of Lionel Messi in Argentina in recent hours. Lionel Messi, who has never hidden his attachment to the Newell’s club, often has his children pose with the shirts of the club in question. In this sense, the PSG striker would undoubtedly be delighted to be able to go to the stadium on Thursday evening. “My childhood dream was to play in the Newell’s first team because that’s where I played, I’m a fan, I went to the pitch to watch the games and I wanted to be there” confided some time ago Lionel Messi about Newell’s, where he caused a real collective hysteria in the last hours. While waiting for a possible presence at the stadium on Thursday, which would make the Argentinians totally overjoyed.