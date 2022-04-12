Foot PSG – Lionel Messi back at Barça, alert to PSG!

A few days after making it clear that the return of Lionel Messi was impossible to envisage, the president of FC Barcelona corrected his remarks, opening the door to the Argentine star of Paris Saint-Germain.

The sporting results of FC Barcelona having regained some shine, Joan Laporta is now more present in the media, the boss of the Catalan club rejoicing to see that the return of Xavi, which he had initiated, was now a winner than this either in La Liga or the Europa League. Faced with the press, the president of the Blaugrana never escapes a question on the possible return of Lionel Messi to Camp Nou, the tears of the Pulga when the announcement of his departure remained in all memories. And as the whistles of the Parc des Princes for the Argentine star during the recent PSG-Bordeaux were heard as far as Barcelona, ​​the machine got carried away. A few days ago, Joan Laporta had put a brutal stop to this hypothesis of a return of Lionel Messi. ” I haven’t received any message from Lionel Messi or his entourage regarding his desire to return. The truth is that at the moment we are not considering him (…) He deserves respect as a player and as a person and in the state of mind, he is a winner, but it is something we haven’t considered “Said the Barcelona leader.

Lionel Messi in Barcelona, ​​it is no longer forbidden to believe in it

However, this Saturday, a big change of position since on RTVE, Joan Laporta returned to this statement, and acknowledged that Lionel Messi was always welcome at Barça. ” Barcelona’s doors will always be open for Leo Messi. If he wants to talk to me about a return to Barça, I would be delighted “Launched the Catalan leader, who knows enough football to know that his words will inevitably revive all the rumors about the future of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or at Paris Saint-Germain. However, FC Barcelona is coming up against the reality of this case, namely that last summer Lionel Messi signed a two-year contract with the French club, and that the player’s entourage has already made it known that despite the jeers fallen from the stands of the Parc des Princes, the Pulga wanted to succeed in their Parisian challenge and above all to calmly prepare for the World Cup in Qatar.





On the PSG side, the future of Lionel Messi will depend on the sports policy decided by Nasser A-Khelaifi at the very moment when the management of the capital club could radically change if Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo are landed at the end of the season. Since the fiasco against Real Madrid in the Champions League, and the brutal reception of the Ultras with Neymar and Messi, it has been whispered that the two Parisian stars could be politely pushed out, even if the Argentine player is still less challenged than his Brazilian teammate. On the Barcelona side, we remain attentive to this situation, Xavi having also left the door open to a return of his former teammate.