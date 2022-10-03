Foot PSG – Lionel Messi, it’s Michael Jordan at PSG

Performing well again against OGC Nice (2-1) on Saturday, Lionel Messi confirms his return to form. Besides his adaptation on and off the pitch, the Paris Saint-Germain playmaker enjoys an awareness comparable to that of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

For those who still doubted it, the real Lionel Messi is back. The Paris Saint-Germain star, unrecognizable for his first months last season, gets everyone to agree during his second exercise. We can obviously come back to the time necessary for his sporting adaptation and on the private level. But for his part, the biographer of the former Blaugrana Guillem Balague sees it as a tactical correction.





” It’s a bit like what happened at the Chicago Bulls with Michael Jordan when his coach Phil Jackson told him that he no longer needed to do everything, that to be better, you might have to do something different.compared the Spanish journalist in Le Parisien. (…) Of course, his adaptation to Parisian life explains many things. But when you give the keys to the truck to a player like him, who sees everything faster than the others, and the team plays better, it’s not psychological, it’s tactical. »

Messi back at the top?

Part of the credit goes to coach Christophe Galtier, who believes Lionel Messi can return to his best. ” I have an incredible pleasure to see him every morning at training. He is well in his head, very happy. He is a very altruistic player, who drives the game and who has always had the habit of scoring. He regains the taste for scoring. Can he become the best player in the world again? Yes if he is in incredible shape. He is well prepared. He is happy. And when he’s happy, he performs “Commented the Parisian coach on Saturday, delighted to have such an asset in his team.