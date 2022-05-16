Foot PSG – Lionel Messi leader of a PSG record!

Author of a rather mixed season on the sporting level, Paris Saint-Germain is much more satisfied with its economic results. The marketing figures are exceeding expectations, mainly thanks to the signing of Lionel Messi last summer.

If the atmosphere is so tense at Paris Saint-Germain, it is because the management and some of the supporters are not on the same wavelength. The Collectif Ultras Paris, for example, accuses the leaders of neglecting the sporting aspect in favor of other areas. Difficult to give wrong to the association after the declarations of Marc Armstrong. While the champion of France ends a mixed exercise on the ground, the marketing director assures that the club is in heaven.

PSG increases its marketing revenue

And for good reason, with sponsorship revenues increased by 13%, i.e. a total of more than €300 million annually, Paris Saint-Germain broke its record (€295 million in 2018-2019). ” The strategy of the president (Nasser Al-Khelaïfi) was to succeed in “decorrelating” the economic results from the sports resultsexplained Marc Armstrong to L’Equipe. This is essential for the club to be able to finance ever-ambitious sports policies. After two years of Covid, PSG will achieve a record season economically. “All thanks to Lionel Messi, disappointing sportingly, but very useful for negotiating contracts and selling shirts.





“ The arrival of Lionel Messi acted as an accelerator for several negotiations and made it possible to increase our brand value a little more, the attractiveness of which we had already observed for several years with the signing of All (Accor) and the long-term renewal of Nike. The club will certainly break its historic record for sponsorship revenue. For ticketing, demand has never been so high. The subscription renewal rate reached almost 98%. The Parc des Princes has also become an experience for French and foreign tourists in Paris. “, rejoiced the marketing director, at the risk of further annoying the supporters.