Foot PSG – Lionel Messi puts PSG in the background

Much more successful this season, Lionel Messi makes you forget his first difficult months at Paris Saint-Germain. But according to the Argentinian’s entourage, his return to form is not directly linked to the Ile-de-France club or to the criticisms suffered. It is rather the prospect of shining at the World Cup that drives the Pulga.

Long clumsy or unlucky in this exercise, Lionel Messi has just scored his first free kick with Paris Saint-Germain against Nice (2-1) last Saturday. Proof that the playmaker regains all his feelings. After a complicated first season, during which the media and supporters did not spare him, the Argentinian finally had fun in the capital. His seven goals and eight assists in all competitions (before the match against Benfica on Wednesday) make him one of the best Parisians since the start of the year.

Messi only thinks of the World Cup

As a result, many observers are trying to explain the reasons for his return to form. Contacted by our colleagues from Goal, Lionel Messi’s entourage ensures that his level has nothing to do with the desire to respond to criticism. The prospect of shining in the World Cup, probably his last, is his main motivation. Be that as it may, Paris Saint-Germain necessarily appreciate his services and are thinking of extending his contract which, not counting the optional year, expires next June. The idea would be to offer him a new one-year lease, plus an optional second.

Sources close to Lionel Messi insists he will decide his future in 2023, not now. Barcelona, ​​already discussing internally of his return — and PSG will really try to extend his contract. Messi's camp guaranteed that no decision has been made & nothing is advanced yet.

Again, the Pulga only thinks of the World Cup and refuses any discussion. The former Barcelonan will only make his decision after the tournament in Qatar, when he will have all the cards in hand. By then, FC Barcelona may have come forward. If Paris Saint-Germain did not send any offer to the Argentinian international, the Catalan club did not move either, reveals the media TyC Sports. Barça would be satisfied for the moment with internal discussions according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. Apparently, everyone understood Lionel Messi’s priority.