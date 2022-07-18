Foot PSG – Lionel Messi ready to escape from PSG, Beckham accomplice

Currently in Japan with his PSG teammates, Lionel Messi is still attracting interest from several clubs. And some do not hesitate to show the color without worrying about the Ligue 1 club which wants to extend it until 2024.

After a complicated first season in the Paris Saint-Germain jersey, Lionel Messi bowed down, but the Argentine star did not want to leave, contrary to rumors relayed in Spain. It is therefore logical that the seven-time Ballon d’Or reunited with his teammates and his new coach two weeks ago, and flew to Japan on Saturday where PSG will play three preparation matches and participate in many commercial operations. So this Monday, the Pulga took part in training with young Japanese footballers. But if the name of Lionel Messi is mentioned again, it is because in the United States, a former manager of FC Barcelona is acting up and openly mentions his wish to recruit the Argentine star of the club led by Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

FC Barcelona plays against Miami its first pre-season game

While Barça prepares its first pre-season game in Miami, the head of strategy of Inter Miami and former manager of Barcelona, ​​shows the colors concerning Lionel Messi and already forgets that the player is under contract with PSG . Wishing to become a major player in Major League Soccer, the club, which notably belongs to David Beckham, is on the lookout. Xavier Asensi, former commercial director of FC Barcelona, ​​involved in particular in the recent Barçagate, left the Catalan club to become one of the managers of Inter Miami, which will face Barça in the night from Monday to Tuesday. preparation. Speaking in Mundo Deportivo, Xavier Asensi announces that his club will indeed not hesitate to pick up Leo Messi from Paris Saint-Germain as soon as possible, openly admitting his regret at seeing the former Barcelona player now wear the French club tunic.





” If I agreed to extend Lionel Messi at Barça? From an emotional point of view and as supporters it’s yes 10,000 percent. But it depends on the conditions and the situation. Things are neither black nor white. At PSG, we have already seen that with Lionel Messi social networks have multiplied, merchandising has grown a lot, recalls the one who managed the marketing of Barça before leaving for Miami. And Asensi to evoke more precisely the case of number 30 of Paris Saint-Germain. Lionel Messi at Inter? It depends on him and his wishes. We want to have the best players in the world and I think Messi is the best player in history. We want to be the benchmark for football in the USA, that’s one of the owners’ objectives and for that, the important thing is the players and the show that you are able to give. To give it, you need the best players and having them is a real objective of our club. In this situation, there is Leo Messi and the others. Do you have the answer.” However, David Beckham and Inter Miami have to face reality.





Indeed, last year Lionel Messi signed for two years with Paris Saint-Germain, until 2023, and the leaders of PSG announced last week that he wanted to extend his contract until 2024. In other words, Inter Miami does not have the full possibility of acting in a possible transfer of the Argentine player to MLS, except to offer a colossal sum to the Ligue 1 club for an outright transfer in a year. David Beckham can already save money, because on the Doha side, we know the impact of Lionel Messi and it is clear that we will not easily open the doors to him of what some Spanish journalists treat of Prison Saint Germain.