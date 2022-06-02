Foot PSG – Lionel Messi releases a Masterclass, PSG is jealous

Lionel Messi delivered a real recital against Italy this Wednesday evening at Wembley. Proof that he is not finished, even if PSG dreams of seeing him at this level next season.

11 years after his demonstration with FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi recalled some good memories at Wembley. It was not the Champions League final, but the “Finalissima”, a competition between the winner of the Copa America and the Euro. Against Italy, Argentina delivered a first-rate encounter, literally knocking out a Nazionale who suffered enormously.

Messi, double decisive passer and man of the match

On this occasion, Lionel Messi showed why he was still extolled in his country. The Argentine delivered two assists in his side’s success 3-0 against Italy. A statistical line that sums up his very complete match well. Particularly in legs, he activated himself, rode 50 meters by setting fire to the opposing defense. In the second half, he even chained the phases of pressing, recovery. Light years away from Lionel Messi of PSG, who walks a lot and backs up a lot without really weighing on his team’s game.





A difference that could not go unnoticed by the commentators of the meeting. On La Chaine L’Equipe, Yoann Riou spoke of a Lionel Messi ” unrecognizable and surprising » by his activity, but it is his colleague on this meeting Candice Rolland, who finds it difficult to believe his eyes. “ But since when does he steal the balls from the feet of opposing midfielders. He is at the laundry, at the duel, he comes to get the balls, he is everywhere “, delivered the journalist, who wanted to salute the full match of Lionel Messi.

When will this Messi with PSG?

Lionel Messi has been crowned Man of the Match for his performance against Italy! pic.twitter.com/CnpfWncKbc — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) June 1, 2022

A performance that did not go unnoticed either on the side of PSG supporters. The latter wondered if it was indeed the same player who had been able to cross certain matches like a ghost this season. Elected man of the match, Lionel Messi has in any case demonstrated that he still has great performance in the legs. ” I would never have believed one day that Leo Messi would flourish more in selection than in club. The difference in attitude he has between PSG and Argentina is abysmal. He’s another man”, “The problem isn’t Lionel Messi.. it’s PSG”, “I hope to see this same Messi again with PSG next season…”, “Messi when he puts another jersey than that of PSG, it becomes the best player in the world again”, noted the Internet users, who like many prefer to conclude on a positive note for Paris SG. If Lionel Messi was able to display this level of performance with Argentina at the end of the season, then he is capable of regaining all his class to help PSG achieve their dreams next season.