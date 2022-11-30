Foot PSG – Lionel Messi uses Beckham to betray PSG and Barça

After the World Cup, Lionel Messi will have to make a choice for his future as his contract with PSG expires at the end of the season.

Very disappointing in 2021-2022, Lionel Messi started the new season on a very good basis. Indeed, the number 30 of Paris Saint-Germain is on fire with already 12 goals and 13 assists in all competitions. Statistics that prove that the Argentinian international has regained an excellent level. Logically, the performance of Lionel Messi makes La Pulga a coveted player with a view to the next summer transfer window. And for good reason, while PSG wants to extend its star, FC Barcelona is also on the lookout, as are several Major League Soccer teams in the United States. But according to information from the Spanish newspaper Sport, it is indeed Paris Saint-Germain who are leading the dance and who today have the best chance of winning the bet in Lionel Messi’s case, even if d Other sources announce a new competitor for PSG and not the least.

PSG on pole for Messi’s extension?





In its edition of the day, the media close to Barça reveals that Paris Saint-Germain has taken a huge lead, whether on FC Barcelona or on American clubs. Indeed, Lionel Messi feels good at PSG after a fairly difficult season of adaptation and does not particularly wish to change his life again. Thus, an extension in the French capital on salary conditions similar to those he currently receives is possible. From a financial point of view, Lionel Messi finds himself there and on the sporting side, the Argentinian international is not to complain either with a guaranteed participation in the Champions League in a club which aims to win the competition. Barring a big surprise, PSG could achieve their goal with the extension of Lionel Messi. But as indicated on many occasions, nothing will settle before the World Cup since the ex-captain of FC Barcelona is currently focused on the World Cup which he hopes to win with Argentina.

🚨 Inter Miami increasingly confident of signing Lionel Messi. Not fully agreed goal #InterMiamiCF now expect 35yo to join & hope it gets done in coming months. Talks resume after #WorldCup2022. #PSG still want renewal + #FCBarcelona will try @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/dQgNPaYg2e — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) October 31, 2022

This is also confirmed by David Orstein, even if the journalist from The Athletic announces that Inter Miami, the club owned by David Beckham, is also very confident in its chances of convincing Lionel Messi to leave Europe for good and come to finish his career in Major League Soccer. Discussions between Inter Miami and the Messi clan have been initiated, but they will resume after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, specifies the Anglo-Saxon media, which recalls that PSG and FC Barcelona also have arguments to oppose the formation of Beckham. The latter, close to Qatar, could therefore play a bad trick in Paris, even if the Emir asked Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos to exert pressure to extend Leo Messi’s contract at all costs, which brought in Paris in a new dimension, at least in terms of marketing.