Foot PSG – Mbappé overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, it’s historic

For the first time, Kylian Mbappé will have the highest rating in the EA Sports FC 23 video game, the new name of the FIFA series.

Author of an exceptional new season, Kylian Mbappé will be rewarded by EA Sports. And for good reason, while the Paris Saint-Germain striker will once again appear on the cover of the football simulation game, the FUT Zone site reveals that the 2018 world champion will be the highest rated player in the game, ahead of Cristiano. Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Kylian Mbappé’s rating would reach 92 out of 100, one point more than during the 2022 opus. For the first time, the PSG star will therefore be rated higher than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have always been the best players in the game for 16 years or since 2007. In detail, the Kylian Mbappé of the game EA Sports FC 23 will simply be unplayable with 98 speed, 89 striking, 93 dribbling or 80 passing.

Mbappé stronger than CR7 and Messi in EA Sports 23

After his average season, Lionel Messi will see his rating decrease. And as proof, the Argentinian was credited with the score of 93 out of 100 in the previous game. The revelation that Kylian Mbappé is the best player in the new opus with a rating of 92 indicates that the Argentinian is therefore down by at least two points, which is not surprising after his lackluster season in Paris Saint Germain. The same is true for Cristiano Ronaldo, who also had 93 out of 100 in FIFA 2022 but whose rating has been lowered. Unlike Lionel Messi, the Portuguese has yet stacked the goals with Manchester United, including in the Premier League. But obviously, EA Sports wanted to make Kylian Mbappé the highest rated player in his game, in addition to having made him his ambassador.